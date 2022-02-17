Delta State Police command has arrested one Chikwudi Emerenin, 27 years old, over the killing of a police officer, Chris Kpatuma in Agwa clan, Oguta local government area of Imo State.

In a related development another suspect had been arrested in connection with the killing of one Mary Ngozi, a POS operator and Nollywood actress.

The suspect Chikwudi Emerenin is also suspected to be part of the syndicate that beheaded a vigilante member in Owerri and used his head as ball some time ago.

The suspect, a part of the syndicate that carried out the crime, was arrested by operatives of the command while acting on intelligence that he and his gang were hibernating somewhere in Aboh in Ndokwa East LGA, Delta State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspect who is an escapee from Owerri prison, was arrested on 12/2/2022 at about 2100hours and he stated that he is related to the late police officer and that the leader of the gang is called “Mega Bush”.

He also revealed that the late officer was killed because he was a strong stakeholder and a titled man in the community and owing to the fact that he was a retired police officer, they saw him as a threat to their Biafra Struggle hence they decided to kill him.

Similarly, some suspects who robbed and shot some POS operators at Efeizomor Street, near Pekky Hotel in Owa-Oyibo, Delta State were rescued when they were about to be lynched by an angry mob.

A distressed call was received by the DPO Owa-Oyibu Police Patrol teams who quickly mobilised to the scene where the two suspects namely, Onyeka Ifeanyi, 19 years old, of No.10 Ije Street Agbor and Bright Michael Kester, 20years old, of No.5 Imudia Street Agbor, were rescued from the mob and brought to the station.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Commissioner of Police, Delta State, Ari Mohammed Ali, one cut-to-size double barrel gun was recovered from them.

Upon interrogation they confessed to have robbed several POS operators and also confessed that their gang members were responsible for the robbery and murder of one Mary Ngozi, a POS operator and Nollywood actress at Deeper Life road on 7/12/2021.

One of the suspects, Bright Michael Kester was taken to General Hospital for treatment due to injuries sustained from the mob attack but gave up the ghost while receiving treatment. He said investigation is ongoing.