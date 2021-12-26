Sterling Bank Plc, through its One Woman Proposition, has collaborated with the QSE Foundation to empower women by providing them with credit facilities.

The programme for empowering women, which is a focal point for One Woman at Sterling Bank, will enable the women to scale up their existing businesses while also positioning Sterling Bank Plc as a gender-centric organisation.

Speaking, group head, Products and Proposition with Sterling Bank, Mr. Gbenga Adegoke said the empowerment programme is an integral part of the bank’s partnership with QSE Foundation, founded by Olori Sekinat Elegushi.

He disclosed that the One Woman Proposition of the bank recently partnered with the QSE Foundation to organise free breast cancer awareness for women in the Ikate community as part of activities to mark the global Cancer Day, which held recently.

Also speaking, the head of One Woman Proposition, Mrs. Ifunanya Ugboko said, it was important to ensure female owned businesses thrived, lifting a lot of women out of poverty.

She also mentioned the empowerment programme for the women would be done in various phases, explaining “they had analysed each beneficiary and structured the loans according to their needs and capacities.”

She added that those who have big businesses were given as much as N300,000 and above.

In partnership with OneWoman, EveryNanny team was present at the woman empowerment programme.

The head, EveryNanny, Mrs. Adaobi Ugha said that “Although the EveryNanny was created to assist homes/parents with stress-free parenting and domestic care support, it has provided jobs opportunities for over 2000 women in Lagos and across Nigeria in the past two years.

“This is because every nanny has evolved beyond providing nanny services to rendering other services like home tutor, elderly care, cooks, housekeepers among others on its platform.

“Overall, EveryNanny has empowered women financially/economically whilst providing domestic care support for homes.”

Olori Elegushi expressed appreciation to Sterling Bank for partnering with her foundation and assisting her to fulfill a long held desire to support some of the women who have existing businesses with micro loans in her community.

The One Woman proposition was designed to identify and proffer tailor made solutions for the Nigerian woman, this solution cuts across an array of different value-add offerings to meet financial, business and personal needs of women, to foster support by providing platforms for women.