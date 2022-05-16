Two Nigerian technology start-ups, Paddy Cover and Pricepally.com will be competing with over 700 start-ups from 60 countries for the Dubai World Trade Centre’s $200,000 cash price competition at the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX) 2022 Exhibition In Dubai.

The insuretech firm, Paddy Cover, co-founded by Mayowa Owolabi and Tobi Obasa, and the food sourcing and distribution tech firm, Pricepally, owned by Luther Lawoyin, will go on an all-expense-paid trip to Dubai to pitch their ideas to over 400 investors and thousands of technology ecosystem players at GITEX 2022 exhibition for a chance to win $200,000.

The director-general of the Nigeria Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, at the GITEX Global Lagos pitch event held at Eko Innovation Centre, Lagos, said not less than 27 start-ups pitched their innovations at the Africa roadshow, organized by GITEX Global and sponsored by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) through the Dubai North Star, Lagos state government and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

Abdullahi, who was represented by the head of Corporate Planning & Strategy, NITDA, Dr. Aristotle Onumo, said the Dubai World Trade Centre and the Dubai government are to harness the innovative skills of Nigerians and connect the two winners of the pitch competition with various investors across the globe.

Abdullahi, however, pledged not to relent in supporting young Nigerian start-ups in various forms to catalyze the entire eco-system towards building a digital economy.

The special adviser to Lagos state governor on Innovation and Technology, Olatunbosun AAlake, said the initiative is to give opportunities to the ecosystem start-ups with better access to local and foreign markets, adding that Dubai and GITEX are keen to be part of the start-up ecosystem in Lagos.

“This initiative is for us to explore opportunities together. The finalists will be participating in the North Star program in Dubai in October, and we hope they are able to get more international investors and access to the UAE market,” he stressed.

Alake disclosed that, the main objective of the Lagos state government is to grow the ecosystem and accelerate the state as a tech hub. “If the UAE is here, it is a signal to other partners across the globe. It also helps our start-ups here to get access to their market internationally and with that, they can expand their revenue base,” he added.

The director, Commercial Events Management, Dubai World Trade Centre, Zarko Ackovik, said the organisers recognize that Nigeria obviously has the largest ecosystem in the whole of Africa.

“However, we don’t see too much of African and Nigerian start-ups coming up for expansion, so instead of just sitting there, we decided to come to the region to offer the opportunity for the start-ups.

“The show brings them the opportunity to network and to compete for the $200,000 cash prize money. It is not only just to compete and meet investors but also the exposure comes with a lot of the big media as well, and they create partnerships and networks because the show brings 700 start-ups from over 60 countries, and investors coming from all over the world as well,” he added.