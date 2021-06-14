Fairfield Senior High School, United States of America, has awarded scholarships worth $11,000 to two Nigerians, Oluwapelumi Olowokere and Carolyn Nkemakolam, to study Law and Pharmacy at the Universities of Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati, respectively.

Also, one Jihanny Paulino Peralta, who is from the Dominican Republic benefited from the scholarship for their exemplary performances in English as a second language (ESL) programme of the High School.

The recipients are seniors at Fairfield School, where Pelumi Olowokere earned a sum of $9,000, while Nkemakolam and Peralta got $1,000 scholarship each via a process that included essay writing, among other arduous academic criteria.

Pelumi’s father, an ex- Nigerian Broadcast Journalist, Gbenga Olowokere, quoted the Fairfield ESL tutor, Supriya Khirwadkar as saying that the trio distinguished themselves and came off in flying colours out of 43 ESL students in the school, which earned them the awards.

She said: “These three girls are super special because they have been less than three years into the country from different parts of the world, Nigeria and the Dominican Republic. They speak different languages,” Khirwadkar said.