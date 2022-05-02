Benue State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has confirmed the killing of two of its personnel attached to Agro Rangers Unit by heavily armed herdsmen at Iniongun, a suburb of Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

A statement signed by the command public relations officer, Michael Ejelikwu said the personnel were providing security coverage to Benue Livestock Guards when they were ambushed and killed by the herdsmen.

According to the statement, on the 29th April, 2022, at about 1330hrs, some Agro Rangers personnel who were providing security coverage to Livestock Guards who had arrested some cows violating the open grazing law were ambushed by suspected heavily armed herdsmen along Iniongun area, near Lower Basin farming site in Makurdi and killed.

The statement reads in part, “Unfortunately, two casualties were recorded on the side of the Agro-Rangers. One Livestock Guards personnel was also killed.”

The spokesperson gave the names of the Agro-Rangers personnel who were killed in the attack as Alexander Odeh (Assistant Superintendent of Corps II) and Ajoko Terwase (ASCII).

He said another Agro Rangers personnel, identified as Ortserga Terwase (CCA) who was also shot on his lap during the attack is receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

While giving the name of the Livestock Guards personnel also killed in the attack as John Saaondo, the PRO informed that the remains of the deceased were already deposited at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) mortuary.

