Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has offered automatic employment to two best graduating Higher National Diploma (HND) students of the Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Saapade Remo North local government area of the state.

Abiodun announced the state’s offer to the affected students while speaking at the 4th Convocation ceremony of the institution which saw graduands of the year 2019/2020 session and those of the year 2020/2021 session graduating together.

The two female students: Solomon Busayo Iyanuoluwa, a graduate of Business Administration, who graduated during the year 2019/2020 session, as well as year 2020/2021 session Accountancy graduate, Arije Olubukola Kafayat were offered the automatic employment having bagged distinction in their respective courses.

This is coming just as the institution commissioned four principal projects to commemorate the fourth Convocation ceremony of the 15 – years old institution.

The projects, which included the Prince Dapo Abiodun Leadership Development Center, a 2, 000 capacity seater auditorium with staff offices, as well as a Mass Communication Studio, equipped with the state-of-the-art communication gadgets among others, were all executed towards meeting the infrastructural development of the institution.

In his address, Rector of the institution, Dr. Isaiah Oyeyinka disclosed that the ICT Polytechnic in Saapade has secured the approval of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to run Diploma programme in Renewable Energy Engineering and as such, remains the only institution doing so throughout Nigeria.

The Rector however, charged the graduands to be good ambassadors that will deploy the skills acquired from the institution to better the lives and life of Nigeria at large.