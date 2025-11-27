Amid agitation by parents of the abducted students of St Mary Catholic School, Papiri, Agwara local government area of Niger State, the Catholic Diocese of Kontagora has confirmed the death of two parents of the kidnapped children.

The Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, Most Rev. Bulus Yohanna, confirmed that a father and a mother of some of the abducted children have died.

In an update yesterday, he said the man died of a heart attack, but the real reason for the woman’s death was yet to be ascertained.

While giving the name of the man whose three children were among those abducted as Anthony Musa, Yohanna did not state the name of the woman whose children was also among those abducted.

LEADERSHIP, however, gathered that while Musa died on Monday , the woman’s death was announced to the family late on Tuesday after she was rushed to the hospital amidst the trauma of her child’s abduction.

In a very short update, Yohanna said, “The man, Anthony Musa died of heart attack but the female we don’t have the details yet because we could not get the family.”

LEADERSHIP reported that suspected bandits attacked the school and abducted 315 members of staff, students and pupils. 50 of them escaped while 265 are still with the bandits.