The Kano State Commissioner of Police, Sama’ila Shu’aibu-Dikko, has extolled two officers of the command, Insp. Garba Saleh-Rabo and Jamilu Alkassim for rejecting a N1 million bribe.

The commendation contained in a statement, made available to journalists yesterday in Kano, said the duo attached to the Kano State Consumer Protection Taskforce reportedly rejected a N1 million gratification by a suspected dealer on expired products in the city.

The statement said the task force chairman, Bappa Dan’Agundi, moved by the exemplary conduct of the police officers, presented them to the commissioner.

It said Shu’aibu-Dikko described the action of the officers as worthy of emulation, stating the officers, following intelligence, had stormed a warehouse loaded with expired products worth billions of naira, adding the owner of the expired products, in a bid to circumvent the law, offered the officers a N1 million bribe which they turned down and got him arrested.

“The two personnel while working with the Consumer Protection Council Task Force received information that expired goods worth billions of naira were kept in a warehouse.

“They stormed the location and were offered N1 million bribe. They rejected it, recovered the expired goods and arrested the suspect as well as brought the money as exhibit,” it said.

NAN reports the police commissioner disclosed the agency, in turn, presented N1 million to the officers as a reward for their commitment and selfless service.

The statement urged other officers in the command to emulate their colleagues behaviour whom have brought honour to the police command in the state.