BY HEMBADOON ORSAR |

Benue State Police Command have confirmed the killing of two policemen and one expatriate on their arrival at a construction site in Ukum local government area of Benue State.

The state commissioner of police, CP Audu Madaki who confirmed the incident in a statement explained that on April 7, 2021 at about 0730hrs a distress call was received from police officers posted to escort expatriates of Symmetry Trading Company Limited who were ambushed by armed bandits leading to the death of three persons.

CP Madaki who spoke through the police public relations officer (PPRO) DSP Catherine Anene explained that during an exchange of fire, two policemen and one expatriate lost their lives while two of the expatriates were also kidnapped.

DSP Anene disclosed that more police officers have been deployed to the area in pursuit of the hoodlums and to rescue the kidnap victims.

In another development, the Nigerian military has raided and destroyed hideouts of criminals who attacked troops around Bonta village and adjourning communities in Konshisha local government area of Benue State and neutralized 12 armed bandits.

Our Correspondent gathered that Bonta community had been at daggers drawn with Ukpute-Ainu community of Oju local government area over land, a development that made government to draft military troops to patrol the area to keep peace.

Governor Samuel Ortom after an expanded Security Council meeting with stakeholders from the two local government areas said that his administration will do everything under the law to ensure that peace returns to warring communities of Konshisha and Oju local government areas.