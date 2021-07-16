Two policemen and seven persons have been killed in Anambra State in a renewed war by opposing cult groups.

Three suspected cultists were killed in Ifite-Awka area of Awka, an area highly populated by off-campus students of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, UNIZIK, Awka, yesterday.

Earlier, two police operatives attached to a multi-millionaire petroleum products dealer, and proprietor of a football club, Udala Football Club, Chief Philip Udala were killed when suspected assassins attacked, and, killed Chief Udala together with the secretary of Anambra State Sports Independent League, AIFL, Mr Godsent Eriobu.

The spokesman of the Anambra State Police Command, Mr Ikenga Tochukwu who confirmed the incidents to LEADERSHIP Friday stated that a motorcyclist was hit by a police stray bullet at Ifite-Awka, fortunately the affected motorcyclist is responding to treatment in hospital.

Stating that a medical doctor in the hospital confirmed death of three of the suspected cultists, the police spokesman said investigation was on by operatives of the command to unravel identities of the cult members, their groups, and to arrest the fleeing members.

A source told our correspondent that Mr Udala was waylaid at Eke-Agu Abatete area Tuesday night by a gang of suspected assassins which included two females and some males.

“The assassins on sighting Udalla’s convoy with his police escorts immediately set their own vehicle ablaze, and as their vehicle was in flame, opened fire on Chief Udalla’s convoy.

“Immediately two of the three policemen escorting Chief Udalla died on the spot. But the bullet of the assassins could not penetrate one of the policemen and Chief Udala. Meanwhile, the assassins’ bullet had also killed two other persons with Chief Udalla. The two persons were later identified to be Mr Godsent Eriobu, secretary of the Anambra State Sports Independent League, and, Chief Udalla’s driver.

“When the assassins saw that bullet was not penetrating into Chief Udalla, one of the girls brought an ax and used it to hit him, thereafter they went and grabbed him, and, dragged him into his SUV jeep with the other policeman and set the vehicle on fire. We heard that the policeman escaped from the vehicle, but, that Chief Udalla was burnt in his car. The police man is said to be receiving treatment in a hospital now”, the source stated further.

LEADERSHIP Friday learnt that three vehicles including Chief Udalla’s, his pilot vehicle and the one used by the assassins were burnt in the incident, including huge sums of money in Chief Udalla’s car.