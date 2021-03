ADVERTISEMENT

A former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo,

has been attacked by unknown gunmen at an event in Anambra State.

It was gathered that Soludo was attending the programme at Isuofia community in Aguata local government area when some armed youths stormed the area.

Two of his police escorts lost their lives in the attack.

Anambra State Police command spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident to journalists.