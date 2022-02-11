At least three people including two policemen and a motorcyclist were yesterday killed by dare devil armed robbers when they attacked a bullion van in Ibadan, Oyo State.

As the suspected armed robbers engaged security in officers in the bullion vans conveying money in gun battle, the peace in Idi Ape – Iwo road area of the state capital was abruptly shattered, as the residents scampered in various directions to avert palpable harm that lurked around their environment.

The robbers rained bulletin on the armoured bullion van in their attempt to cart away the money in the van.

A source who confirmed the incident said, ”It is a bank robbery, kindly keep off Iwo Road Testing Ground, Idi Ape where serious robbery is happening now.”

It was gathered that two policemen were gunned down by the dare devil robbers who shot sporadically while carrying out the operation.

As of the time of filing this report it could not be confirmed if the gunmen successfully hijacked the bullion van.

Other sources said the bullion van attack was coming from one of the new generation banks located around Testing ground.

Eyewitnesses said the armed robbers, who had laid an ambush, opened fire on the bullion van and the escort vehicle while heading towards Iwo-road.

However, the gang failed in their mission as they were unsuccessful in breaking the reinforced bullion van.

Speaking shortly after the incident at the scene of the robbery, Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko said that police were able to gun down one of the armed robbers, but his colleagues carried his corpse away.

“Policemen in the backup vehicle escorting the bullion van shot dead one of the armed robbers, and funny enough the armed robbers took away the corpse of the killed one. That is just the situation now”, she said.

It was also gathered that two other police officers were seriously wounded in the gun duel.