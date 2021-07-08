Federal High Court sitting in Minna, the Niger State capital has remanded two persons in correctional centre for publishing injurious statements on social media against former head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

The police prosecutor Jude Akaeze presented four count charges against the defendants, Abdulkareem Ajibola and Anas Umar that what they posted on social media contravened Section 24 Sub – Section (1B) of the Cybercrime Law.

The two were accused of allegedly publishing and circulating on social media, using their galaxy smartphone, that former head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar was the owner of the helicopter used to supply arms and other logistics to bandits in Niger State.

The prosecutor prayed for adjournment to enable him present witnesses to prove the allegations against the defendants.

The defence counsel, Abdulkareem Abubakar moved a motion for bail arguing that the accused have already stayed for one month in the correctional centre and pleaded not guilty to the four count charges.

Justice Emeka Nwite however urged the defence counsel to apply for bail through written application and ruled that the accused should be remanded in correctional centre till a written application is considered for their bail while adjourning the case to July 26, 2021 for trial to commence.