A member of the Edo State Vigilante has reportedly killed two people at Ofehi Street, off College Road, Aduwawa, in Ikpoba Okha local government area of Edo State.

An eye witness yesterday told LEADERSHIP Friday that the vigilante recruit had gone a shop owned by his customer and met her attending to another of her customer.

He was said to have told her that he was going home to get his gun and when he came back he opened fire on the woman and the other customer who came to buy things from her, leading to the death of the two.

As of the time of this report, was not clear why the suspect took the action.

Confirming the incident, Edo State Police public relations officer, Kotongs Bello, said the suspect has personally submitted himself to the police.

Bello said the incident occurred when the vigilance officer made an attempt to shoot into the air and mistakenly killed duo.