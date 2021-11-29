The combined troops of Land and Air Components of the Joint Task Force, North East (NE), Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), have killed several Boko Haram (BH) and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in an encounter at Forward Operating Base, Gajiram Nganzai local government area of Borno State.

Sadly, according to the military authorities, two gallant soldiers paid the supreme price during the encounter.

The terrorists in several gun trucks attempted to infiltrate the Forward Operating Base but were fiercely resisted leading to several casualties on their part.

The director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, said the vigilant troops of Sector 3 Operation HADIN KAI supported by the Nigerian Air Force component, brought devastating volume of fire on the terrorists.

He said the terrorists, having suffered several human and equipment casualties, retreated in disarray.

Military sources said at least 26 bodies of the terrorists were recovered after the aerial bombardment.

“We have so far counted 26 bodies of the terrorists but unfortunately we lost two gallant soldiers while tackling other fleeing enemies.

“More bodies of the terrorists could be seen from afar in their burning trucks along Kunli village road and on the eastern side of the town.

“The aircraft arrived timely and bombarded the locations of the terrorists and burned some of them beyond recognition,” the source said.

However, Brig Gen Nwachukwu said the gallant troops, who are currently exploiting the withdrawal route of the fleeing terrorists, have so far recovered 10 AK 47 riffles, one Anti-Aircraft Gun, one Shilka barrel, one 60mm Mortar tube and 61 rounds of PKT riffle ammunition, amongst others.

He added that several charred remains of the terrorists were also uncovered along the route.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, urged the troops to aggressively maintain the momentum of the pursuit, until the remnants of the fleeing terrorists are destroyed.