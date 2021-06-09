Barely two years after his re-election, Jigawa State governor, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, has constituted his media department following the appointment of two special assistants on media.

A statement signed by the secretary to the government of Jigawa State, Alhaji Adamu Abdulkadir Fanini, said the governor approved the appointment of Alhaji Habibu Nuhu Kila as his special adviser on Media and Public Relations.

A veteran Journalist, until his appointment, Alhaji Habibu Nuhu Kila was the general manager of Horizon FM, Dutse and the current vice president North, Nigerian Guild of Editors.

Similarly, the governor approved the appointment of Ahmad Muhammad Danyaro as senior special assistant to the governor on Print and Social Media.

Also a veteran journalist, before his appointment, Ahmad Muhammad Danyaro was the editor, Concern Magazine based in Abuja.

The statement added that all the appointments takes immediate effect.

With these appointments, Governor Badaru now has three media aides including senior special assistant on New Media Mr Auwalu Dalladi Sankara who has been managing the department in the last two years.