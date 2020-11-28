BY ANKELI EMMANUEL |

No fewer than 20 persons were feared killed in a fatal auto crash in Tureta local government area of Sokoto State.

The incident, according to eyewitness, happened in Bimasa village at about 6pm on Thursday evening when a Golf 3 car and a Toyota Hiace Bus loaded with passengers collided.

“It was a terrible gory sight. We counted over 20 passengers who died at the spot with many others severely injured”, said a villager who was at the scene.

Sokoto State Police Commands’ spokesperson, Sadiq Abubakar said as at yesterday, they recorded 19 deaths, adding that 14 others who were involved in the accident and sustained various degrees of injuries are receiving treatment at the Usman Danfodiyo University Teaching hospital, (UDUTH), Sokoto.

Another witness, Malam Nura, said the accident would have been avoided if not for the dangerous speed of the Gulf car driver.

“You see the roads are full of potholes, yet these Gulf and Sharon commercial drivers speed as if they are heading to heaven.

“Accident on this high way, especially the ones that involve Gulf and Sharon cars have become almost a daily occurrence. I am appealing to FERMA to urgently fix the potholes. The FRSC should also do compulsory drug test for most of these commercial drivers as some of them drives as if they are under the influence of drugs.

“As the yuletide period is fast approaching, most of these commercial drivers would be in a hurry to make ends meet hence the reason for such mad rush. But my advise to all drivers is that they should understand that only those that are alive can make and enjoy the money”.