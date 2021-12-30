Few weeks after the demise of the Soun of Ogbomoso land in Oyo State, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi, Ajagungbade 111, no fewer than 20 candidates are jostling for vacant stool.

It was gathered that the candidates have indicated interest to succeed the immediate past Soun of Ogbomoso.

The Soun of Ogbomoso stool became vacant after the demise of the last monarch, who reigned for 48 years and joined his ancestors at the age of 95.

It was revealed that over 20 candidates from the eight existing ruling houses in Ogbomoso have indicated interest to fill the vacant stool.

ADVERTISEMENT

Palace sources who had been following the development in the town said on Wednesday that more than ten out of the over 20 candidates were from the Laoye ruling family.

The Laoye ruling family, according to the source, was the next family to produce the next king.

The source noted that over 20 people have so far picked up the form to contest the vacant stool, saying, “Yes, it is true day in and day out, the number is increasing.

“Presently, there are five ruling houses based on the Oyo State gazette but six to seven years ago, the court ruled and added additional three ruling houses. So, we have eight existing ruling houses in Ogbomoso now.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The ruling house that will produce the next candidate is Laoye and it has over ten candidates that have indicated interest in the vacant stool.’’

“The Are Ago of Ogbomoso which is next to the Soun at a meeting of Parapo on Monday confirmed that the number was increasing on a daily basis. As of now, I can tell you that over 20 candidates have indicated interest in the position”, he added.