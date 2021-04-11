BY RICHARD NDOMA, Calabar

About 20 senior medical practitioners from the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) have completed their documents to travel overseas for greener pastures.

Chief Medical Director of UCTH, Prof. Ikpeme Ikpeme, disclosed this while fielding questions from journalists shortly after a facility tour of projects at the hospital in Calabar at the weekend.

Ikpeme stated that it was unfortunate that the second in command in the hospital left the hospital for greener pasture in Saudi Arabia, a development the chief medical director said if not checked may cripple activities at the hospital due to shortage of skilled manpower.

“As we speak, there are at least 15 or 20 others who have their papers processed and are just waiting to leave. The brain drain issue is real. We need to find a way to retain our professionals,” the CMD said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On how to get the problem solved, the UCTH chief medical director stated that the basic challenge was welfare and working conditions and the general socio-economic stability of the country, adding that if properly overhauled, normalcy would return the country.

“Once those things become stabilised, people would stay. I am aware that government is working on it,” Ikpeme noted.

He further revealed that arrangement was in advanced stage for the deployment of electronic health information management system in the hospital whereby every accounting procedure would be electronically processed.

He said with electronic accounting, intervention time would be faster, stressing that staff of the department would no longer have need to move with paper from one unit to the other.

“You don’t need to lose data, you sit down in the clinic, do your prescription for a patient and the patient goes to the pharmacy without carrying any piece of paper, and prescription is immediately done for dispensation,” Prof. Ikpeme explained.