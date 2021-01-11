ADVERTISEMENT

By Haruna Mohammed, Bauchi

No fewer than 20 people have been reportedly killed and two others sustained varying degrees of injury in a fatal motor accident at Tirwun village, a suburb of Bauchi metropolis along Bauchi-Maiduguri express,

The accident which occurred on Sunday involved one Hummer boss on its way to Maiduguri from Jos and a Gulf taxi coming from Misau to Bauchi.

The two vehicles according to eye witnesses were involved in a head-on collision were the passengers perished.

Confirming the accident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Bauchi State Command, DSP Ahmed Wakil said police deposited 20 corpses of the victims at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University teaching Hospital’s Mortuary.

DSP Wakil added that the two survivors, who were females, were receiving treatment at the Hospital.

An eyewitness who was at the scene of the accident told LEADERSHIP that that the two vehicles exploded in flames, burning the 20 passengers on board beyond recognition.