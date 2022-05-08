No fewer than 20 princes from the Owoade Ruling House have indicated their interests in the vacant stool of the Alaafin of Oyo.

The family’s head Prince Adediwura Owoade disclosed that the Owoade family was one of the two ruling families under the Agunloye Ruling House.

According to him, the family had opened a register for all their interested sons to put down their names as well as submit their curriculum vitae.

Prince Owoade further disclosed that the family would invite the vice-chancellor of one of the universities to screen the names penned down and pick the best applicant to the kingmakers, Oyo Mesi.

“Twenty princes from the Owoade Ruling Family have indicated their interest in becoming the next Alaafin. But like I told you we will screen them and present the best.

Prominent Oyo Monarch, Alaafin, Joins Ancestors At 83

“All of them are my children. Everybody who is contesting from the Owoade family is my son. We are one family. We met it like that and we want it to remain like that.

“I want to stress this that whoever is picked from the Owoade family will work for the development of the town and we are ready to settle any rift with anybody in Oyo.

“We are for peace and whatever may be the cause of such a fight, we are ready to settle it. We want unity in Oyo, we want Oyo to be one in order to enhance development and security”, he said.

The stool became vacant after the death of Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, on April 22, 2022.