He is one of the youngest geeks in the world. Already a CEO, Zack Harrison, has taken the software industry by storm.
Zack who is a millionaire at a young age is a software consultant, PPC advertiser, and strategic business development consultant.
Here are 20 facts you probably don’t know about the young geek.
- He is a September born! He was born in September 25th, 1999.
*He was born and raised in Cocoa Beach, Florida.
*He started his first business as a minecraft server when he turned 12.
*At 13, he started computer programming.
- He never actually went past 8th grade.
- At the age of 16, he sold his minecraft business and went on to higher things.
- At 17 years, Zack took a job as a software engineer at Flexicon Inc.
- He got his GED in February, 2019 so he could be accepted into medical school.
- He got married in February 2020 and got divorced in September of the same year.
- In February, 2020, Zack left Flexicon and started a software consulting firm in Kyiv, Ukraine.
- In September, 2020, he opened a new office for his consulting firm and hired 10 new programmers.
- He was invited to study at the Bogomolets National Medical University of Ukraine.
- He left his old job because he wanted to become a millionaire and he did that in 6 months!
- What inspired him to get into his current industry? Money.
- He intends to become a Ukrainian citizen.
*. He became a millionaire before turning 21.
- He has an IQ of 151 according to “credible IQ tests”.
- In 1 month, he went from barely knowing how to play chess to being 1400.
- The biggest change in his personality since becoming wealthy is his patience and time to lose his temper are much shorter.
- He just turned 21!