CHIMA AKWAJA in this piece, takes a look at the myriad of challenges in the Nigerian telecommunications industry that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) must address to ensure that Nigeria’s digital economy vision is realised.

Two decades after the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) opened the Nigerian telecom space to deep pocket investors to operate Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) technology, the industry has made giant strides, moving from 400,000 lines to 207 million mobile lines and adding nearly $80 billion in foreign and local direct investments.

Precisely on January 19, 2001, the NCC concluded a three-day hectic auction in Abuja that led to the issuance of Nigerian Digital Mobile Licence (DML) to three pioneer GSM investors. That singular auction which was acknowledged globally as the most transparent, has paved the way for today’s achievements in Nigeria.

Investments in mobile towers, VSAT turnkey networks, fibre optic infrastructure backbones, data centres, call centres, service centres have spread out across the country by communications service providers. Also, landing stations for international subsea cables went up from one to about five, changing the communications landscape and making voice, data, and video and internet services available at the fingertips of the Nigerians.

Today, a new horizon beckons for the telecom regulator as countries around the world move to digitize their economies and leverage the power and infrastructure of the telecommunications industry. Twenty years after GSM, a second generation mobile technology, Nigeria has stepped up to 3G and 4G and is on the cusp of 5G technology. As at November, 2020, active telephony subscribers stood at 208 million with teledensity standing at 108.92 per cent while active Internet subscriptions were 154.9 million and a broadband penetration of 45.07 per cent, among others.

Effective Regulation

Telecom industry experts are of the view that though the telecoms industry is dynamic, Nigeria has a glorious future ahead despite the challenges confronting it. They say continuous strong regulation and implementation of policies that encourage a level playing ground for all investors will drive the country into a full blown digital economy.

The executive vice chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta who concurred recently while welcoming the new Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, Engr Festus Yusuf Daudu, stated that the effective regulatory regime put in place by the leadership of the Commission has resulted in increased deployment of infrastructure by telecoms operators, which in turn, helped to improve broadband penetration and other related service delivery in the telecoms industry.

Critical Telecom Infrastructure

The third generation (3G) and fourth generation (4G) base transceiver stations (BTS) deployment in Nigeria has increased from 30,000 to 53,460 while fibre optic transmission cables expanded from 47,000km to 54,725km all within five years, resulting in improved broadband/telecoms service delivery to Nigerians.

Danbatta further noted that the licensed Infrastructure Companies (InfraCos) are expected to add 38,296km to optic fibre cables when they commence fully operations. On harmonisation of Right of Way (RoW) Charges, the engagement of the minister of communications and digital economy with the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) has led to the adoption of a maximum of N145/m RoW fees in Kaduna, Katsina, Imo, Ekiti, Kwara and Plateau states.

The high RoW charges across different states of the federation have negatively impacted the required expansion and rollout of fiber optic across the country. Harmonisation of RoW charges will increase investment and expansion of critical transmission infrastructure.

Also, the expected passage of the Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) Bill will classify telecommunications infrastructure across the country as critical national assets. This will improve the security of the infrastructure. Construction of roads with fibre optic ducts pre-laid will also reduce incidence of vandalisation and theft.

Addressing Consumer Concerns

Recently, complaints of data depletion and wrong deductions of consumers’ credit were brought to the attention of NCC. To address this, the commission said it is tightening the noose through an ongoing forensic audit to ensure maximum protection for consumers. It also provides second level consumer complaints resolution services.

On various initiatives undertaken by the Commission to ensure consumer protection and empowerment, he said introduction of the 622 Toll Free Line for lodging and resolving consumer complaints and the provision of the 112 Emergency number and activation of 19 Emergency Communications Centre (ECCs) have been very helpful.

Other such consumer-centric regulatory measures intervention include issuance of various directions to mobile network operators (MNOs) to protect the consumers from being short-changed, ensuring smooth transition of Etisalat to 9Mobile, consumer outreach programmes, introduction and enforcement of mobile number portability (MNP) as well as introduction of the Do-Not-Disturb (DND) 2442 to check cases of unsolicited text messages. Already, subscriptions to DND service has hit over 30 million.

Other Challenges

Nigerians have grappled with poor quality of service (QoS) since December 2020 due to movement of peoples across the country for the Christmas and New Year festivities. To address this, NCC says it is applying the relevant sections of the Quality of Service (QoS) Regulations 2013 to ensure regular monitoring exercises are carried out to ensure operators stay within approved threshold.

The national chairman, Association of Licenced Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Engr. Gbenga Adebayo says multiple taxation and regulation have been major challenges bedeviling the industry. However, the Commission said it is engaging with relevant authorities to harmonize these taxes and regulations while the improvement of power supply to the sites of telecommunications services providers will have the dual effect of reducing operating costs and improving QoS delivery.

National Security

The Commission is facilitating the provision of industry field data to Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) on Quarterly basis, to aid geo-location capabilities and investigations of telecoms related activities according to Danbatta. It is also collaborating with National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) on integration of SIM Registration with its database.

Driving Regulatory Environment

In recognition of the tremendous economic growth opportunities afforded by the deployment of broadband and its associated technologies, Danbatta said the Commission has positioned itself in government’s drive for a digital Nigeria, as contained in the Nigerian National Broadband Plan (2020 – 2025), the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (2020 – 2030) and the Strategic Management Plan (2020 – 2024) of the Commission.

Currently, NCC has a new SMP 2020-2024, which aims to consolidate on the achievements of the past two decades and more importantly, supports the FGN policy thrust of diversifying the economy through deployment of digital technology.

In his reaction, the Perm Sec commended the leadership of the Commission, acknowledging the upward growth attributed to the effective regulatory regime, the central role NCC is playing in the digital transformation of the Nigerian economy as well as the impressive contribution of the sector to the country’s Gross Domestic (GDP).

“I want to thank NCC for its contribution to the Nigerian economy so far”, Engr. Daudu said, urging the Commission on the need for increased collaboration and teamwork with the Ministry, other agencies and industry stakeholders towards achieving the federal government’s objective of a digital economy. He also promised to support the Commission in whatever ways possible towards achieving its regulatory mandates.