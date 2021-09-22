No fewer than 200 golfers drawn from across the country are expected to light up Uyo, Akwa Ibom State’s capital, for a three-day golf tournament kicking off on Friday, September 24 and run till Sunday September 27, 2021, at the Ibom Icon hotel and Golf Resort.

The captain of Ibom Golf course, Mr. Usenobong Akpabio, disclosed on Tuesday at the pre-tournament briefing in Uyo, saying the event would be exciting and colourful as 200 golfers registered for the tournament within 10 days of portal opening.

According to Akpabio the portal was closed against more registration owing to the capacity of the facility. “You can understand why we have over 200 golfers who registered within 10 days the portal was opened. We closed the portal because this facility has its own capacity.

“Ibom Golf Course is the best in Nigeria and comparable to anywhere in the world. The likes of Tiger Woods can play here and we are moving towards that.

“We are promoting the State through golfing. This is an opportunity to showcase what we have for tourism and the numerous opportunities for investment. You can only imagine the boost our tourism sector will enjoy because of this tournament,” Akpabio said.

Akpabio explained that Friday would be the arrival date, practice round and cocktail while Saturday is slated for the tee-off of the amateur tournament with first day play and day-2 will continue on Sunday even as the result of first day play and second day play will be announced.

He said that many prizes are up for grabs for various categories of winners including the grand winner.