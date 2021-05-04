ADVERTISEMENT

BY RICHARD NDOMA, Calabar

No fewer than 200 households have received cheques from the Cross River State government as erosion remediation compensation for the development of Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) designed to compensate those affected by the civil works and ongoing intervention across various LGAs in the state.

The state commissioner for international development cooperation/ acting project coordinator for the Cross River State Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management and Control Project (CRS-NEWMAP), Dr Inyang Asibong, disclosed this yesterday in Calabar, after she concluded the presentation of cheques to the beneficiaries in the scheme.

The commissioner who flagged off the event in Igaba in Obudu LGA of the state and Itate, Yala LGA in Cross River North senatorial district, urged beneficiaries of the scheme not to channel the cash into ponzi schemes and unprofitable ventures that may force them to go into destitution, but invest the money for the purpose it was meant for.

She charged those who have received their cheques to use the cash judiciously in a manner that would better their lots stressing that the cheques were given to them in order to get them resettled and prevent them from joining the league of destitute having lost their apartments to gully erosion.