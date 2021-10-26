No fewer than 200 Ijaw communities scattered in three local government areas of Edo State have alleged abandonment by successive governments in the state.

This was contained in a press statement they issued in Benin yesterday by Omaghomi Olu-Derimon, the secretary of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Western Zone.

They lamented that the Ijaw communities in Ikpoba-Okha, Ovia North East and Ovia South West local government areas of the state have been allowed to fend for themselves.

Olu-Derimon stressed that the communities lacked any semblance of infrastructural development.

According to him, not only are the communities without good roads, potable water and healthcare facilities, they are also bereft of good schools.

He said that with all the marginalisation, the Ijaw communities had contributed, in no small measure, to the political and economic development of the state.

He appealed to Governor Godwin Obaseki to as a matter of urgency see to the correction of the abnormality in order for the people to have a sense of belonging.

Olu-Derimon also noted that aside from infrastructural development, the Ijaws are seldom considered for any political appointment or elective positions.

Olu-Derimo, while defending the demands of the Ijaw people in Edo, concluded that their demands were legitimate and not meant to embarrass the governor.