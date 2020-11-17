New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) in conjunction with the Deputy Majority Leader, House of Representatives, Hon. Peter Akpatason, have commenced the training and empowerment of over 200 women and youth on agriculture, in Edo state.

The training saw 200 selected women and youths from across the 10 wards of Akoko Edo Local Government gather to attend the program which sought empower women and youth. The training is the second phase in a series of empowerment trainings, in the space of less than three months.

According to Barrister S.S. Mayaki, the local organising coordinator, "This is in line with President Muhammadu Buhari's principle of accommodating all Nigerians in his empowerment programmes and policies, regardless of political affiliations.

Hon. Akpatason who was represented by Barr S.S Mayaki in his opening remark promised never to abandoned his people, and that he is fully committed to, for as long as he is given the opportunity by the people to serve them.

He said: “This training is a program that has benefited many and by the Grace of God it will also benefit you all. We enjoin all to attend training without default as defaulters will not get certificates and other paraphernalias attached to the training. May God bless you all.”

While addressing the trainees, one of the resource lecturers, Mr. Godfrey Akalomi, said the event was to identify, train and empower starting businesses and venture to know how to source and organize the required resources.

Some of the beneficiaries, Mrs Judith Efe, Mrs Onize Sule, and Mrs Awe Merry amongst others expressed their joy and delight, describing the program as a welcomed development and expressed gratitude for the various skills they would learn during the period of the training.

It would be recalled that the lawmaker had earlier empowered over 100 participants in the first phase of this training which was held in October, 2020. Over fourty women and youth were immediately given a start up cash of three hundred thousand naira each, to go and start their business.