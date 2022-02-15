Over 20,000 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have taken to a protest over alleged plot by the governors elected on the platform of the party, to jijack the upcoming national convention.

The protesters led by the APC Youth Development and Solidarity Forum, Yari Grassroot Support Groups and Al- Makura National Chairman Mandate Coalition, marched to the presidential villa Abuja to register their grievances.

They, however, praised President Muhammadu Buhari for turning away two governors who went to the villa to submit a list of their choice candidates to him for endorsement.

According to the protesters, the said governors were up for mischief in order to achieve their selfish interest.

They, therefore, delivered a letter to the President through the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, for onward transmission to the President.

