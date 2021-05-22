A total of 201 students of the Covenant University (CU) Ota in Ogun State were on Friday conferred with First Class degrees for the 2019/2020 academic session.

The Vice-chancellor, Prof. Abiodun Adebayo, disclosing this at the 15th convocation ceremony of the institution tagged, “The Release of Eagles” on Friday, said that Miss Paula-Peace Onyinyechi, a graduate of Biochemistry Department, College of Sciences, emerged the best graduating student, with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.98.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that a total of 1,664 students graduated with Bachelor’s degree consisting 201 students, representing 12.08 per cent with first class honours, others comprising 793 students representing 47.66 per cent honoured with second class upper, 595 for second class lower honours, 75 third class, and 254 postgraduate students.

The Vice chancellor congratulated the graduates, urging them to be agents of change, light-bearers, solution providers and pathfinders in confronting the numerous challenges bedeviling Nigeria and the world at large.

He said the institution was keeping its students busy with activities that prepared them for leadership and productive dialogue as well as equipping them with skills to change their world.

Adebayo added that Covenant is a leadership academy with a vision to raise a new generation of leaders in all fields of human endeavour and to also redeem the battered image of the black man, as molded in the graduands through its seven core values of spirituality, possibility mentality, integrity, capacity building, responsibility, diligence, and sacrifice.

The founder and group CEO, e-Transact Global, Nigeria, Dr. Valentine Obi whose address dwelt on the theme, “Repositioning Higher Education in Africa: Building Reputation Gaps in African Universities,’’ noted that it is imperative for African Ivory towers to focus on values and re-think on how to come out with a practical solutions to the society issues and not just teach students on information where students can get on the interest.