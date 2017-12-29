Nasarawa NGO Trains 15 Youth Leaders on Peace, Ethno-religious Tolerance.

A Non-Governmental in Nasarawa State, Beyond Boundaries Legacy Leadership Initiative (BBLLI), in collaboration with Niwano Peace Foundation, Japan said that it would train 15 youths leaders on peace, ethno-religious torrance in the interest of peace and development.

The NGO made this known a statement jointly signed and issued to newsmen in Keffi, by the Executive Director of the BBLLI, Comrade Omaga Daniel and the Public Relations Officer of BBLLI, Comrade Mpakaborai Numbere.

The statement said that the training of the youths leaders would begins From the 4th to 11th of January 2018, in which youth leaders selected and trained would in turn step down the message of peace and ethno-religious tolerance in their various communities for the period of nine months.

According to the statement, “We will train 15 youth leaders drawn from the Keffi, Akwanga and Lafia zones of Nasarawa State on peace, ethno-religious tolerance in order to promote peace among the various ethnic and religious groups in Nasarawa state.

The statement said that BBLLI is the Nigeria’s foremost youth development, civic education, good governance and peaceful coexistence advocacy Non Governmental Organization, who is working hand in hand with the Niwano‎ Peace Foundation, Japan in peace promotion.

“The program is aimed at promoting ethno religious tolerance and peace building within Nigeria. Recently, parts of Nigeria have experienced deep incidences of unhealthy rivalry between members of various religious and ethnic groups some of which have resulted to breech of public peace.

“Our aim is to sell the message of peace, inclusiveness, religious and tribal tolerance to people of Nasarawa state and Nigerians through the youth leaders of both ethnic and religious groups in which they will also step down the peace message learn to their people in their various communities.

“There is no better time than now to work for peace in Nigeria along the lines of ethnicity and religion. We are a homogeneous people. As such, Nigerians adhere to diverse religions and their distinct manner of worship.

They underscored the essence of peace in building an all inclusive society, adding that peace is a panacea for an all inclusive development of Nigeria, hence the need for the training.

The statement further urged Nigerians to continue to live in peace and tolerate one another irrespective of their ethnic, religious and political affiliation for the overall development of the country.