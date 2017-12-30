COLUMNS
Why $1 Billion Is Insufficient To Defeat Boko Haram
By Daniel Omale
On September 11, 2001, the United States of America woke up to the most horrific act of terror on its soil which claimed over 3000 lives. In retaliation, the U.S. government initiated two wars: Iraq and Afghanistan. While the war in Iraq was seemly conventional, the war in Afghanistan against the Taliban has been unconventional, with sporadic insurgencies over and over again.
My reference to these two wars is to show both the financial and human costs of war. To date, the United States has spent about $3.3 trillion dollars and still counting. The costs of human lives to the U.S. and its allies are in excess of 6500 people, and over 2 million Iraqis and Afghans have lost their lives.
War is expensive; whether conventional (Civil or interstate) or unconventional like the Al-Qaeda and Boko Haram groups. The fundamental issue here is not the associated cost of war, but whether an unconventional war like the Boko Haram’s frequent attacks are containable. The answer is simply not defined, because the insurgents, caught up in the web of their own ideologies, live and dine amongst us.
They are part of our society— those with unachievable grievances against the government. Nigerians should not expect that it is an exaggeration to spend $1 billion to fight Boko Haram. This is a protracted war that has consumed over 100,000 lives, and there is no visible solution to curtail it without the necessary, huge expenditures.
It is quite hilarious to listen to Governor Fayose’s remarks: “Ekiti people are suffering from hunger Haram”, he claims. His people would require part of the $1 billion being approved to fight Boko Haram, he loudly trumpeted.
Like most Nigerians, I did not understand the costs of war until I enrolled in Harvard University a few weeks ago for a master’s degree in Global Affairs (International Relations). My very first class, “International Conflict & Cooperation”, has exposed me to the rudiment of the various types of wars; the human, economic, and psychological costs.
Indeed, the costs of war generally ensure that states can do better by finding a negotiated settlement of their disputes if the war in question is between two countries. As war becomes less attractive due to the costs, states will be more willing to make compromises in order to avoid it. But what happens if the emerging war is unconventional, without visible actors? How does a country contain its explosion and protraction?
Although a variety of definitions of terrorism abound, one thing is certain: it is a highly unconventional war within a state or on an international scale like the ritual threats of the Islamic States (IS), or Al-Qaeda. Boko Haram’s main objective is premeditated threat or use of violence against noncombatant targets– to instill fear. Unlike conventional warfare, terrorism is an attempt to win concessions not by defeating the Nigerian armed forces in combat. Boko Haram attacks have sown fear among some target population, especially those in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria.
But we should not forget so quickly the level of their expansion into Kano, Kaduna, and to some extent, Abuja, during Jonathan’s era. Nigerians were gripped with fear as scores of lives were destroyed in the various attacks on the nation.
In the first place, it is difficult to understand the emergence of Boko Haram in our country, but people or groups that use terrorism are motivated by a number of interests. As for the sect, their idea of a utopian society, devoid of Western education, is not only illusory, but highly unattainable. It is also laughable when the same group uses western made clothes, vehicle, and armaments in their regularly recorded videos of threats.
Al-Qaeda has, unsuccessfully, sought to eradicate Western influence from the Middle East in order to bring about Islamist governments in the region. Also, the Shining Path is a Marxist terrorist group that has operated in Peru since the 1980s and sought to destabilize the government and bring about a communist revolution. One thing is certain about all the terrorist organizations: they are weaker than the society they operate; therefore, the only mode of expressing their existence is the act of terror. Like states, terrorist organizations use violence or threats of violence to raise costs to the other side in hopes of eliciting concessions. In this way, terrorism and threats of terrorism are a form of bargaining.
It is no secret that some influential Nigerians immensely use the Boko Haram sect as a means to achieve some form of financial benefits at the expense of human lives. After nearly six years in operation, it is still unclear why those sponsoring the insurgents have not been identified; but certainly, the bigwigs, the grand patrons live amongst us with the intent to make money through constant threats.
Like the war on drugs, the war on poverty, or the war on crime, the global war on terror is unlikely to have a permanent end. As long as perpetrators have different interests, and as long as individuals retain the ingenuity and ruthlessness to devise means to kill others, terrorism will remain a visible possibility. Extremism, combined with problems of information and credible commitment, will continue to lead terrorist organizations to launch attacks to boast of their prowess or ability to do so.
But can the terrorists be deterred? Unlike interstate or conventional civil wars, terrorists do not possess a clearly identifiable location against which government armed forces may respond. The Boko Haram sect has remained in the assumed “Sambisa forest”, hiding in unknown location, undetected. They are secured in their enclaves, and will therefore, continue attacking from there.
While Boko Haram’s frequent attacks have waned over the years, there is no visible sign of a terminal remission of their activities. We should not, at this stage, be complacent of the inimical act of terror that looms over the country.
The quest for money, through illicit means, has blinded us from seeing the virtue of a human life. This is quite disheartening. Our elected representatives in the National Assembly view money as the core objective of their services to the nation, and, to those they represent. Why should there be a scramble for a piece of the $1 billion earmarked to fight Boko Haram?
The heroic effort of our military should not be undermined now that security and safety of lives and properties have marginally appeared on a distant horizon. Those who only look at the financial costs of the war on terror, should also remember that many lives are being lost each day an attack by the remnants of this deadly organization occurs.
COLUMNS
Confronting The Challenges Of Pastoralism
By Abba Mahmood
Mallam Gambo Dori in his usual incisive manner addressed the issue of pastoralism last week which I hereby reproduced below. Happy Christmas in arrears. One persistent advocate of finding a solution to these clashes is Dr Jinaidu Maina who recently retired as the nation’s Chief Veterinary Officer and Director Livestock. I have always spoken to him on how to resolve this perennial problem that is now turning into a national embarrassment. As a vet, Jinaidu is a thoroughbred, having attained all the qualifications and accolades in the field. He is a fellow of College of Veterinary Surgeons of Nigeria and a former President of Veterinary Council of Nigeria. He sent me this piece which I found interesting. Please read on:
The assertion by many Nigerians that the global best practice for rearing cattle is in ranches, is an alternate fact or more appropriately post truth. The truth is that in Sub-Saharan Africa only between 15-20 per cent of cattle are in ranches. But what even strong advocates of pastoralism know as not post-truth is the inability of our national herd estimated at 19.5m cattle to meet the animal protein demand. National demand for meat stands at over 1m metric ton and ever increasing. Nigeria by 2025 will have an estimated population of 300m becoming the 4th most populous country in the world. So demand for animal protein will grow exponentially. Therefore the need to modernize our livestock industry for food security and to take advantage of our huge internal market is obvious.
Modernizing our cattle production has been a difficult nut to crack. Several attempts have been made from importation of purebred cows in the 1940s to the establishment of dairy farms at Agege and Vom to the 1970s establishment of Livestock Improvement and Breeding Centres for the production of heifers to present day production and sales of crossbred heifers by NAPRI and private farms. These programmes have not had the desired impact. So, there is need for paradigm shift.
Recall that against all odds Nigeria had successfully modernized the production of one livestock specie, viz.: poultry. The tipping point for modernizing poultry was importation and later local production of Day old Chicks (DOC) and improved local production of maize. Other contributory factors were favourable bank financing, availability of health care services and a large internal market. Today Nigeria has the biggest commercial poultry in Africa and thanks to this transformation this industry worth over $3b is flourishing in every urban city in Nigeria. This remarkable transformation was made to happen by deliberate government policies and the Nigerian spirit of entrepreneurship. But can this accomplishment be repeated with cattle?
Before that, let’s discuss a related successful breed improvement programme for another specie, goat. A sharp drop in revenue from tanneries occurred in Sokoto State in the 1970s. This was attributed amongst others to poor quality of leather due to genetic adulteration of the indigenous Red Sokoto goat. The Red Sokoto goat is famous for its internationally acclaimed Moroccan leather which commands a high premium price. To combat this, the State designed an ingenious breeding program to improve fecundity of the goats. After obtaining communities buy-in, the State purchased hundreds of purebred Red Sokoto bucks. These bucks termed, Bunsuran gwamnati (Government bucks) were handed over to Sokoto municipal Ward heads during breeding season. Using Town criers, all goats’ owners were advised to either sell off or castrate their bucks. On an agreed date, these high libido billy goats were set loose on the local does and they immediately set to work. Although there are no empirical data on actual percentage increase in fecundity, it was generally agreed that the impact of the programme on productivity was shattering. Bunsuran gwamnati for years ran around doing their thing, welcomed in many houses and never ended up as Ese-ewu. Those were the days.
Lessons learnt from these 2 examples are that with appropriate technology, modern production system can be established to exist side by side, in harmony with the traditional system and with the right advocacy traditional producers can accept modern innovations.
Now let us attempt to apply these principles to cattle. The catalyst for cattle modernization would be mass production of quality breeding stock viz; heifers, preferable in-calf (pregnant) and young breeding bulls. These are the equivalent of DOCs in poultry. Of course, such animals can be imported, but not in the required quantity and frequency as in the case of DOCs due to size, cost and healthcare issues. The best option is to produce them locally and in sufficient quantity. A critical element would be a national breeding policy, but I have it on good authority that the Federal Ministry of Agriculture is working on it.
There are 2 quick options: establishment of commercial ranches and big dairy farms. Ranches in Africa are located in areas where the rainfall is low or poorly distributed that ordinary crop agriculture is impossible. So, commercial ranches can be established virtually in every part of this country but most appropriately in the arid areas.
The real challenge is how to establish and successfully ran these farms. My take, Government should engage special interest groups, provide the enabling conditions and leave the rest to private sector. While leaving complex dairy farming exclusively to the Dangotes, but for ranches, Nigerian Army should be included. The idea of Nigeria Army partnering with Argentina or Brazil in ranching was once muted, this is a good idea. Ranching will fit in perfectly with army regular resettlement training programme. Most ideal locations for initial ranches will be Sambisa grazing reserve (4800ha) and part of Gidan Jaja grazing reserve (365,000ha) in Borno and Zamfara states respectively for obvious reasons. Let us see if insurgents, rustlers, rural bandits and local bad boys will steal Soja animals and live in peace. The spin off from this will be food and national security with bonus production of critical skilled manpower for ranching which is currently absent. The Army world over have history of introducing new technologies. Anybody in doubt should google history of GPS, logical framework approach or even starching clothes.
On attending particular weight or age, keeping weaners and calves on farms create economic losses. These animals should be regularly harvested in bulk to go to special farms and enterprises where they are fed cheap powered milk. On attaining required age and weight, females are finished as in-calf heifers, while young males are sold as breeding bulls or to feedlots. The availability of these breeding stock will stimulate rapid investments in smallholder and large farms start-ups (aka ranches in Nigeria), upgrading of existing farms and most importantly, provide many pastoralists an unhindered access to quality breeding stock for genetic improvement of their herds. This would modernise our cattle industry and change it for the better.
On a final note, good Minister, Audu Ogbeh says, pastoralists are farmers too, with genuine grievances. Sadly, some local sheriffs say no, pastoralists are just marauding pistoleros killing people for nothing with impunity. What is needed is tough anti-open grazing law. If you don’t like it, too bad, in your own interest skip town by sunset. Adiós.
Re: House of Infamy
I agree with the decision of the Borno State government to preserve the house of the leader of the dreaded Boko Haram leader Mohammed Yusuf as museum because he led a group with clear international connections through affiliation with Al-Qaeda and IS. It has been established that the group has received enormous amounts of arms and training from as far as Iraq and beyond. A multinational army and cooperation has been designed to fight the insurgents. So the group’s devastating effect cannot just be compared with other armed insurrections like Maitatsine. The enormous destruction caused by the group covers the entire north-east geographical region so it is appropriate to accord a historical status to that horrendous experience with the creation of a museum. Buhari Hassan.
COLUMNS
As The Year Ends…
2017 has in many ways been very eventful. No one can deny that. For many Nigerians, the events have been largely negative, at least in the public sphere! Most worrisome is the excruciating fuel scarcity and humongous queues with which the year is ending. In the history and experience of fuel shortages in our nation, this year’s is arguably the worst because no single part of the nation is spared the horror!
From Sokoto to Port Harcourt, from Maiduguri to Calabar, the story is the same; long lines of cars, motorbikes and people. Stories are told of women taking food to husbands trapped in unmoving and endless queues. Incidentally, I hold a rather radical view on fuel shortages and its solutions. I experienced my first fuel shortage as a primary school pupil, now I am 35 years post- university and I am experiencing yet another. Does it mean that fuel crisis will never end?
My radical solution is a surgery, the kind reserved for cancer: nationalize all tank farms, withdraw all operating licences in the petroleum sector, sack all Directorate of Petroleum Resources (DPR) employees, restrict Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to the export market and hand over the entire industry to a proven multinational logistics company for six months while a complete overhaul of that sector takes place under the eye of a multinational and the hammer of law! But most Nigerians don’t care for drastic long-term solutions, so palliatives will continue to be applied, while fuel crisis will continue to occur.
The year 2017 presented our country many opportunities to shine and grow. The Libyan slavery of Nigerians is a case in point. Our country had a chance to show the world and Nigerians that the Nigerian citizen is valued but once again, we missed it. Our uptake on that crisis was too slow and our response as a nation was insipid. It lacked outrage and the kind of passionate condemnation that the sale of our sons and daughters by Libyans deserved. Even France showed more concern than we did. The United Nations (UN) also showed more concern than African Union (AU). All the agencies of government that had a direct bearing on that matter ought to have done more but then, go slow appears to be our new foreign policy slogan!
One of the most organised and spontaneous crusades this country had ever seen was the one youths of Nigeria organised against police brutality and extortion. Youths from across Nigeria simply without “mobilisation” organised and the world heard, so did the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, who immediately promised a reform of Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS! Kudos to both the youths of Nigeria and the Police of Nigeria for its response to a clear and honest danger.
The Maina saga actually left me ashamed. The former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina, is a fugitive of the law having been declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for offences bordering on Procurement Fraud and Obtaining by False Pretence. He is allegedly complicit in the over N2 billion Pension Biometric Scam in the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation. And had remained at large after charges were filed by the EFCC against his accomplices.
He allegedly fled the country because of the weight of evidence of wrongdoing found against him by the EFCC. However, Maina, returned to the country and was surprisingly reinstated to the civil service and promoted despite absconding from his duty post since 2013. This generated a lot of outcry and President Muhammadu Buhari eventually sacked him once again.
How could that sordid episode ever have happened? How could it ever have happened in such a clumsy and sense defying manner? Many things have happened to demystify governance in recent times and in the future, the Maina episode will be noted by Nigerians as one of the turning points in the public perception index of this administration! The way Maina breezed in and then breezed out left a sore taste in the mouths of many Nigerians!
One of the news that made the headlines this year was the Ikoyi Gate. In April, the EFCC stormed a residential building on the 7th floor of a four-bedroom apartment at Osborne Towers located at 16 Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos where a humongous find of foreign currencies and naira notes to the tune of $43.4million, 27,800 Pounds Sterling, and N23.3million was uncovered.
This was made possible through the whistle blowing policy of the federal government. Under the policy the whistle blower will get between 2.5 per cent (minimum) and five per cent (maximum) of the recovered loot, provided that there is a voluntary return of stolen or concealed public funds or assets on the account of the information provided. Sadly, this laudable development was marred by the delay and controversy that ensued over the payment of the whistle blower’s commission for exposing the Ikoyi heist.
That single snafu has dampened the initial zeal with which Nigerians embraced the whistle blower policy of the federal government.
On the positive side is the health of Mr President. No fortune teller could have predicted the splendid return to ebullient and excellent health of President Muhammadu Buhari. Seeing him these days at functions and his official engagements, one can only marvel at the skill of the British doctors through who God restored him to health. I hope and pray that the authorities will look kindly to the Nigerian health sector so that such miracles of healing can also be conducted on Nigerians in Nigeria by Nigerian doctors!
In the arena of politics, former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar ‘ported’ from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the PDP organised the most monetised convention in its entire history. The echoes of that affair is yet to die down but it was so monetised that the flow of dollars therefrom affected albeit temporarily, the very volatile Abuja forex market.
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) was finally bedded in the year with the silence and or escape of the very loquacious Nnamdi Kanu whose string of words nearly set this country ablaze. Even the elders of Ohanaeze nearly misstepped there too. Thank God, wisdom and statecraft eventually saved the day. This column hopes that 2018, will be much better for Nigerians as a whole. It is on this note that I wish my readers a really prosperous and positively eventful New Year. Happy New Year everyone.
Aluta Continua!
COLUMNS
Things The Senate Did To Make Nigerians Proud In 2017
By Carl Ndukwe –
The Nigerian Senate does get quite a telling from the citizenry, and sometimes they very well deserve it. However, there are also many times when they do make the people proud. So, as we take stock of the year, here are some of those memorable bills through which our senators have demonstrated that their service and fealty do indeed rest on the interests and wishes of the people.
Passage of the #NotTooYoungToRun Bill
Here we saw a Nigerian Senate that not only listens but also has its fingers on the pulse of the people. By passing the NotTooYoungToRun Bill, which reduces the required ages for seeking political offices, the Senate has ignited greater participation of the youth, not just in politics but also in political leadership. For a country with over 70 percent of its population under 35, this is a wonderful development, little wonder the passage of the bill has received widespread commendation across the country and beyond.
The Senate also went beyond just addressing youth participation in politics to deal with pressing constitutional issues. All together, the Senate passed 33 Bills as part of its Constitutional Review Exercise, 29 of which have now been forwarded to the State House of Assemblies for review. Here is a detailed analysis of the bills:
Passage of #OpenNASS
If the Senate’s passage of the NotTooYoungToRun Bill demonstrated ability to listen to the people, its decision to open the Budget of the National Assembly to the general public displayed exemplary commitment to transparency and accountability. This was the first time, since Nigeria’s return to democracy 17 years ago, that anyone could google up and see, in fine print every dime that the Senate did intend to spend and how it planned to spend it.
Passage of the North East Development Bill
No single issue has, over the past decade, caused so much economic and social destruction to our country as the extremist insurgency in the North East of the country. So, it’s been a thing of great pride to see how everyone has contributed their best to this painful road of recovery. Here again the Senate has led with commitment and focus, passing the North East Development Commission Bill (signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari), which among other things establishes a commission tasked with the responsibility of rebuilding and rehabilitating the North East whilst ensuring the resettlement of the internally displaced persons into their homes. Surely rebuilding the North east is the most definitive way to defeat the insurgents.
Passage of the Ease of Doing Business Bills
While the insurgency in the North East has been one of our biggest challenges, it is not the only one. Sadly we rank very lowly on the global scene when it comes to the ease of doing business, so it was a very welcome development when the Senate tackled the issue head on. Over the course of the year, the Senate Passed two Access to Credit Bills (now signed into law, both of which have significantly boosted Nigeria’s ease of doing business rankings.
The first bill, the Credit Bureau Services Bill Passed in May 2017, helps reduce the risk of lending or engaging in business with individuals or companies with a financial history of not paying back while the second, The Secured Transactions in Moveable Assets, enables ordinary Nigerians use invoices and receipts to access loans and working capital. Together, both laws smoothen the rough edges of doing business in Nigeria by securing lenders from working with people who have questionable financial history and also enabling more Nigerians to borrow towards growing their businesses. This, no doubt, would translate in unlocking more growth potential for our economy.
Passage of the Whistleblower Protection Bill
Perhaps, just as important as empowering businesses is to growing our economy, so too is curbing corrupt and improper conduct in the public and private sector. In this regard, it has been great to see the Senate take the lead in this campaign by passing the Whistle-blower Protection Bill.
So many memes have been out of this Bill on social media, and it goes to show just how popularity of the action taken by the Senate. The Bill is also very thoughtful in what it seeks to achieve in that it guarantees protection from all forms of victimisation for Nigerians who speak up when they see something wrong.
Passage of The INEC Reform Bill
Understanding that the viability of our whole democracy lies in the integrity of our electoral system, the Senate did well to shore up our voting process through its INEC Reform Bill. Thanks to the bill, there shall now be full biometric accreditation of voters with Smart Card Readers, INEC Officers must now instantly transmit accreditation data and results from Polling Units to various collation centres and INEC is now mandated to keep Electronic registers of voters. INEC is now mandated to publish voters’ registers on its official website(s) for public scrutiny at least 30 days before a general election.
The bill also ensures that people are held responsible for their actions by prescribing jail term for defaulting INEC officers. But the best part of the bill is that it kick-starts, in earnest, the technological evolution of our voting system. INEC now has unfettered powers to conduct elections by electronic voting, is mandated to keep a National Electronic Register of Election Results as a distinct database or repository of polling unit by polling unit results for all elections conducted by INEC. Collation of election result is also now mainly electronic, as transmitted unit results will help to determine final results on real time basis.
Passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill
From sanitizing our electoral system to cleaning up the petroleum industry, the Senate made another landmark achievement with its passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill. This Bill aims to introduce new operational and fiscal terms for the management of the revenue that is accrued from the sector. In essence, it’s high time we got more out of our petro-dollar, especially now that oil prices have rallied.
Passage of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) Bill:
If there’s anything we’ve learnt from the anti-corruption cases of the past few years, it’s the importance of financial intelligence. That’s why the Bill, by the Senate, to create a robust, independent Financial Intelligence Unit is very much welcome.
The NFIU Bill also empowers the NFIU to, in line with international best practices, seek and exchange information with partner countries in order to improve international coordination on issues around financial crimes at home and abroad. The passage of the Bill into law would also re-admit and improve Nigeria’s standing within the Group while increasing their levels of cooperation and coordination to ensure that Nigeria achieves membership of FATF.
Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters Bill:
Still riding on the need for greater international cooperation to combat crime, the Senate also passed the Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters Bill, which would enhance collaboration between the Nigerian government and its foreign counterparts. This would significantly ease the challenges our law enforcements currently have identifying, recovering and confiscating proceeds of crime located abroad. Simply put, with this bills, no one can steal public money and transfer it in foreign banks for safekeeping, such stolen funds, or the properties with which they are acquired, would be easily retrieved or seized.
It’s important to note that as encouraging as these legislative actions are, a bill by itself just unlocks the door to opportunity. Someone still has to reach for the door handle, turn the knob, and walk through the door. It’s up to members of the polity to take advantage of this chance with both hands and drive towards the collective goals we seek for Nigeria in the vehicle provided by the Senate
– Ndukwe is an Abuja based communications professional.