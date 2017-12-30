Connect with us

SPORTS

Serena Williams Suffers Defeat On Comeback

Published

3 hours ago

on

New mum, Serena Williams on Saturday suffered defeat on her comeback from a maternity break as French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko powered to victory in the “first to ten points” final set at the Mubadala World Championship in Abu Dhabi.

The championship is an exhibition tournament.

The slow moving 36-year-old Williams looked static and far from full fitness just four months after the birth of her first child and Ostapenko, a 20-year-old Latvian, won 6-2, 3-6, 10/5.

“The first match is always really hard after a break,” Williams said.

The 36-year-old American, winner of 23 grand slam single titles, was making a comeback after taking nearly 11 months off to have her first child.

Her last match was the Australian Open final, which she won despite being two-month pregnant.

“It was good to be back out there. I missed playing, I missed competition, I missed the crowd, the atmosphere so much. It was really nice to be back,” said Williams after the match.

“I don’t know if I am totally ready to come back on the Tour yet. I know that when I come back I definitely want to be competing for championships,” she said, refusing to commit yet to the Australian Open, which starts in a little over two weeks.

“I don’t know, but I am definitely looking forward to getting back out there.

“I am taking it one day at a time. I am going to assess everything with Patrick (Mouratoglou, her coach) and my team,” she said.

It was the first time Ostapenko had played against Williams, whom she described as her “childhood idol”.

The 20-year-old Latvian was born almost two years after Williams turned professional in September 1995.

Williams was clearly having problems with her serve and was broken five times in the 17 games.

She also stuck mostly to the baseline and only twice charged the net.

She started well, breaking Ostapenko’s serve in the first game of the match. But Williams’ inability to get her first serve going, along with several unforced errors early in the match, allowed the Latvian to break twice and build a 4-1 lead before wrapping up the set 6-2.

Williams’ problems with her serve continued, but she unleashed a few of her trademark double-handed shots on both sides to break Ostapenko twice at the start of the second set to go 3-0 up. By this time she was moving better and she started hitting more winners.

“That’s the really good thing. In the beginning, it felt a little tough. But as the match moved on, I was less afraid,” explained Williams.

“I knew I was not going to fall over and break. The more I played, the more confident I felt that I would be able to go for shots that I was afraid to go for in the first set.

“It was a wonderful opportunity for me to kind of test where I am at. Not just physically, but also mentally.”

The super tie-break was mostly a one-sided affair as Williams made unforced errors trying to be aggressive.

She was down 2-8 at one stage and won the next three points, but Ostapenko held her serve twice to close the match.

The former world No.1 who gave birth to a daughter in September is hoping to defend her Australian Open title when the tournament gets underway January 15.

SPORTS

Muhammed Will Regain His Place In Eagles’ Squad – Garba Lawal

Published

3 days ago

on

December 28, 2017

By

Former Super Eagles utility player, Garba Lawal said he’s glad that Nigerian international Musa Mohammed is back to his best at Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the Bulgarian top flight.

He said the former İstanbul Başakşehir of Turkey right back has proved to be a quality player since from his Golden Eaglets days and that lack of playing time in Turkey was the sole reason for his omission in recent matches for the senior national team.

“He is a very good player, and I do follow his career very well. I am happy that he is now doing very well in Lokomotiv Plovdiv which is a big club in a difficult league.” Lawal said.
He went on to advice the player to keep enjoying his game that’s it’s just a matter of time before he finds himself back in Eagles squad.

“The advantage he has is that he’s still a very young player who has a long way to go, let him keep impressing and he’ll be back before you know it, quality players like him never gets forgotten.” The former Esperance of Tunisia player concluded.

COVER STORIES

Weah: From Soccer Star To Liberian President Announced President-elect Of Liberia

Published

3 days ago

on

December 28, 2017

By

George Weah, has been announced as the President-elect of Liberia, West Africa.

The 51-year-old former World Footballer of the Year won thirteen out of fifteen counties.

His 73-year-old opponent and current vice president, Joseph Boakai got only two counties.

Weah becomes the 25th President of Liberia.

The ex-Liberian international played for Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, Chelsea and Manchester City and later returned to France with Marseille.

He is the only African to win the coveted Ballon d’Or.

Weah also won the UEFA Champions League Top Scorer award, Coupe de France, Ligue1, Coupe de la Ligue, Serie A title, English FA Cup among others.

“I am deeply grateful to my family, my friends, and my loyal supporters who contributed to our campaign during this extremely long election season,” Weah said on Twitter before the results were announced.

Weah is set to replace Africa’s first female head of state, economist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

His inauguration would be the first time power was transferred from one democratically elected government to another.

SPORTS

CHAN Eagles Invitee Vows To Impress

Published

6 days ago

on

December 25, 2017

By

CHAN Eagles latest invitee, Suraj Ayeleso vows to continue working hard so as to make the cut for the African Nations Championship in Morocco next month.  The Nasarawa United goaltender has promised to be fully focused on the assignment at hand as he pushes for CHAN place.

The goalkeeper was impressive in the 2016-17 season which led to several calls for his inclusion in Salisu Yusuf’s setup.

He managed 15 clean sheets in the Nigeria Professional Football League, thus, helping the Nasarawa United to finish fifth in the league standings last term.

“I am happy to be invited to the Eagles’ camp but it is time to concentrate on the assignment at hand and prove to all that I have what it takes to be among the goalkeepers going to Morocco. It is no time to celebrate. I just want to get back to work to convince the coaches that I am equally good,” Ayeleso told Goal.

“I want to thank all that have agitated for my call-up. I always believe that my time will come when it is time by God for that. I have proved my worth for Nasarawa United and I know it is quite different from the national team. I hope to do my best to earn the attention of the coaches.”

Ayeleso who has previously featured for Kwara United and ABS said he is delighted with the mood in the camp and that with more training sessions and possibility of friendly games the Eagles will be hard to beat when the competition begin in January in Morocco.

The Nasarawa United goaltender was in action for 20 minutes of the second half as the Eagles grabbed a 1-0 win in a friendly encounter against Water FC of Abuja on Friday evening.

