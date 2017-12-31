NEWS
2018: Renew Commitment To Unity, Progress, Dogara charges Nigerians
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has enjoined Nigerians to review and renew their resolve and commitment to the unity and progress of the country as a people of common destiny in the new year.
In his New year message to Nigerians, Dogara urged Nigerians to draw on the lessons learnt in the outgoing year to strengthen the bonds of unity, solidarity and peace amongst them.
The speaker who commended Nigerians for their resilience and determination in the midst of daunting challenges, expressed optimism that better days are ahead.
” The new year presents an opportunity for stock taking and a strong resolve to sustain the gains of Nigerias exit from economic recession. Improvement of Nigerias economy, security and welfare of Nigerians must remain our priority in the new year.”
He also urged Nigerians to continue to demonstrate love and exhibit compassion towards one another and extend hands of support to the less privileged and vulnerable members of the society.
“As a people, we must continue to imbibe the spirit of togetherness and love for one another. We must also support government at all levels by contributing our quota in the generation of wealth and alleviation of poverty in the land”.
“Although employment generation and wealth creation remain priorities of our APC led administration in its change agenda, it is imperative for us to create more employment opportunities for our youths and women in order to underscore our drive for economic recovery and growth”.
“We should also endeavour to attend to those needs that have direct bearing on the lives of the people and dire consequences on our nation, as democracy cannot succeed where poverty thrives.
“On our part in the House of Representatives, we will continue to pass laws that will better the lives of Nigerians, create conducive business environment for investment and secure the lives and properties of Nigerians”, Dogara assured.
The Speaker wished Nigerians a happy and prosperous new year.
South-West Youths Blast Fani-Kayode Over Comments On Buhari Son’s Accident
The Yoruba Youth Socio-cultural Association (YYSA) has condemned the statement credited to the former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode on President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf who was recently involved in a motorbike accident.
The association in a statement signed by its president, Olalekan Hammed said as an elder, Fani-Kayode should always keep quite rather than altering statement “myopically every time.”
The former minister had twitted that the motorbike accident involving President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf Buhari was a sign from God for him to resign.
The group warned that If he does not exercise caution in the way he speaks garrulously, he would not command respect from Nigerians, saying people would not make any meaning out of his contributions to national issues.
It stated that comparing President Buhari with Pharaoh during at a time when there is anxiety in presidency was highly idiotic.
It implored Fani-Kayode to always mind his statement, saying people from this part of the country are known to be responsible people.
Lingering Fuel Scarcity, Conspiracy Against Poor Masses-SPN
The Socialist Party of Nigeria, (SPN) has condemned the ongoing lingering and sale of petrol above official pump price in Nigeria, describing it as a conspiracy among the ruling class against the poor masses.
The group’s secretary, Comrade Abiodun Bamgboye in a statement in Ibadan, Oyo State while condemning the scarcity, asked the working class and unions to through their collective struggle to reclaim the oil industry from the full domination and control of the few cabals and placed it under a collective ownership and democratic management and control of workers and poor masses.
The party lamented that if the oil sector was not taken over from the ruling class and the cabals and placed, “under a collective ownership and democratic management and control of workers and poor masses, the enormous crisis that continue to bedevil the oil industry as well as other sector of the economy will sooner or later resurface again even if the on-going fuel scarcity eventually subside as promised by the Buhari-led government.
“The Socialist Party of Nigeria (SPN), Oyo State branch decries the lingering fuel scarcity and sale of petrol above official pump price arising from shortfall in supply and hoarding of petrol across the length and breadth of the country.
“This is a consequence of a conspiracy among members of the ruling class which include elected or appointed political office holders and their friends in oil business obviously to make more profits and to create a wider atmosphere to continue the loot of the public treasury at the expense of the poor working but suffering masses in preparation for the 2019 general elections,” he said.
It added that it was unfortunate that “one year into the office, the Buhari-led government increased the pump price of petrol from N87 to N145 in May 2016.
“The false impression was that the introduction of the over 100 per cent hike in pump price of petrol will permanently end the perennial crisis of hoarding, diversion and smuggling of petrol across the border so as to ensure an adequate and sufficient supply of petrol across the country.
“Today, the situation across the country is such a pathetic one, in the sense that the perennial crisis of long queue and fuel scarcity arising from hoarding of petrol has not only returned on the streets of most Nigerian cities but also the pump price of petrol in most filling stations across the country now hovers between N180 and N300 per litre.
“ SPN condemns and rejects the lingering artificial fuel scarcity, criminal act of selling a pump price of petrol beyond the standard price of N145 by the oil marketers as well as various forms hardship the working people are undergoing as a result of the combination of the on-going crisis of fuel scarcity and hoarding of petrol from one part of the country to another,” it said
ACF Commiserate With President Buhari Over Son’s Accident
Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) said it learnt with shock the unfortunate bike accident of Yusuf Buhari, the son of President Buhari in Abuja on Tuesday, where he had a broken limb and also sustained head injuries.
ACF in a statement issued by the forums National publicity secretary Muhammad Ibrahim Biu thanked God that Yusuf is receiving medical treatment in a private hospital and his condition is said to be stable.
“ACF commiserates with President Buhari’s family over this unfortunate incident and wish Yusuf quick recovery”.
The apex northern socio-cuktural body also prayed God for the son’s quick recovery and that of other sick persons across the country.
“May Allah’s mercy continue to heel all the sick”.
In the same vein, the forum commended Nigerians for standing with the president always in his times of need.
“ACF also appreciates Nigerians for standing in prayers with their leaders in time of need”.