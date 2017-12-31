NEWS
ACF Commiserate With President Buhari Over Son’s Accident
Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) said it learnt with shock the unfortunate bike accident of Yusuf Buhari, the son of President Buhari in Abuja on Tuesday, where he had a broken limb and also sustained head injuries.
ACF in a statement issued by the forums National publicity secretary Muhammad Ibrahim Biu thanked God that Yusuf is receiving medical treatment in a private hospital and his condition is said to be stable.
“ACF commiserates with President Buhari’s family over this unfortunate incident and wish Yusuf quick recovery”.
The apex northern socio-cuktural body also prayed God for the son’s quick recovery and that of other sick persons across the country.
“May Allah’s mercy continue to heel all the sick”.
In the same vein, the forum commended Nigerians for standing with the president always in his times of need.
“ACF also appreciates Nigerians for standing in prayers with their leaders in time of need”.
COVER STORIES
Presidency Hails Performance Of Agro Sector For Consistent Growth Levels
**Says 2017 emerged Nigeria’s year of agricultural revolution
The Presidency has hailed the performance of the agricultural sector in 2017 which posted consistent growth levels throughout the recession, leading other sectors into positive growth rates.
This was disclosed by the special adviser media to the President ,Femi Adesina in a piece titled key achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2017.
He expressed hope that the gains of 2017 in agriculture will be further improved upon in the new year.
According to him ,Nigeria saw bumper food harvests, especially in rice, whose local production continues to rise significantly with states like Ebonyi, Kebbi and Kano leading the pack, while Ogun joined the loop by the end of 2017.
He said the price of a 50kg bag of rice has fallen by about 30 per cent since the beginning of 2017, as local production continues to rise saying the price will keep falling, as production remains consistent and rises.
Adesina noted that the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said the number of Nigerians facing food insecurity in the northeast dropped by half this year.
Against all odds, the Presidential Spokesman noted that 2017 has turned out the Year of Nigeria’s Agriculture Revolution, embodied by the successes of the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative (PFI) and the Anchor Borrowers Programme, which were launched by President Buhari.
For the records, he said more than a dozen moribund fertilizer blending plants were revived under the PFI this year.
He said despite global economic challenges and initial outlook of slow, or unlikely, recovery, the Nigerian economy trumped predictions and witnessed some remarkable changes in 2017, which include exiting from the worst recession in decades and a gradual stabilization of the naira.
He contended that in their review of the economy based on facts and figures from the National Bureau of Statistics, the government is pleased to note that the economy has been on the path of steady growth since the second quarter, after contracting for five consecutive quarters.
According to him,president Buhari is hopeful that the exit from recession, stabilization of the naira and robust harvest in the agricultural sector will continue to impact on the livelihood of Nigerians.
Already,Adesina pointed out that multilateral institutions like the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund have projected higher growth for the economy in 2018.
He added “Furthermore on the improved indicators, the inflation rate fell for ten consecutive months in 2017, February to November, with the Central Bank of Nigeria projecting that it is likely going to drop to single digit by 2018.
“The Federal Government’s Social Investment Programme rolled out across the states and currently 5.2 million primary school children in 28,249 schools in 19 states are being fed daily, while 200,000 unemployed graduates were enlisted into the N-power Job Scheme.
“As part of the empowerment programme, 250, 000 loans were distributed to artisans, traders and farmers in 2017.
In the power sector, Adesina said the Federal Government launched a N701 billion Intervention Fund (Payment Assurance Programme) aimed at supporting power generating companies to meet their payment obligations to gas and equipment suppliers, banks and other partners. The impact is already being felt as the amount of power distribution is now steady at around 4,000MW.
He said dream turned reality in 2017 when the Federal Government began paying pensions to police officers who were granted Presidential Pardon in the year 2000 after serving in the former Biafran Police during the Nigerian Civil War. These officers, and their next of kin, had waited for their pensions for 17 years since the Presidential Pardon.
He also stated that reforms by the Federal Government to inspire start-ups to cut unemployment saw Nigeria rise 24 places on the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business ranking, earning the country a place on the List of Top 10 Reformers in the world.
He said Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves grew by $12 billion, reaching the highest level since 2014. Nigeria also added, this year, an additional $250m to its Sovereign Wealth Fund. Also, Nigeria’s trade balance crossed over into surplus territory, from a deficit in 2016.
To change the narrative on infrastructure deficit, Adesina noted that the government successfully issued two Eurobonds (US$4.5bn), a Sukuk Bond (N100 billion), a Diaspora Bond (US$300m), and the first Sovereign Climate Bond in Africa, raising billions of dollars for infrastructure spending.
He added “By March 2018, the Federal Government’s launch of a Tax Amnesty scheme is expected to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in additional revenues for investment in the country,” .
He said the Federal Government’s fight against corruption took a new turn in 2017 as the successful implementation of a Whistleblowing Programme saw millions of dollars recovered.
According to him ,the Nigeria Customs Service recorded its highest revenue collection, crossing the One Trillion Naira (N1, 000,000,000, 000) mark; the target for 2017 was 770 billion Naira (N770,573,730,490) and 2016 collection was just under 900 billion (N898,673,857,431.07).
“The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), under the new management appointed by President Buhari in 2016, remitted N7.8 billion to the coffers of the Federal Government, a staggering distance from the N51 million remitted by JAMB between 2010 and 2016.
“Finally, President Buhari’s investment in infrastructure will see major facelifts across the country in power, rail and roads, which have been scheduled to come on stream in 2018,” he stated.
NEWS
INEC To Deploy 30,000 Ad hoc Staff For Kano LG Polls
Kano State Independent Electoral Commission, (KANSIEC) has disclosed that 30000 adhoc electoral members of staff will be recruited and deployed to conduct the February 2018 local government election in the state.
The secretary of the commission, Barrister Wada Bashir Isiyaku said, to ensure a smooth and hitch free local government polls, the commission will commence distribution of non sensitive materials to the 44 local government areas, two weeks, prior to the date schedule for the polls.
He said, the commission has introduced a process that will ensure adhoc staff, who are recruited to conduct the exercise are persons with proven integrity and neutrality
According to him, “in compliance with best practices, sensitive electoral material will be deployed, to designated voting centres, in the early hours on the day of elections.
He explained that sensitive materials will be accompanied to their destination by KANSIEC officials, security agents, and representatives of political parties, to avoid suspicion on the part of either of the political players.
While disclosing that, newly registered political parties will be accommodated on the ballot papers, to avoid omission
Bashir noted that, persons living with disabilities will partake in the exercise, adding that, arrangements have been concluded to ease the plight of physically challenged persons.
He refute the claims that there exist a rift in the commission, noting that, the rumored purported resignation by the chairman of the Commission is an handiwork of fifth columnist.
He warned those desirous of distracting the commission to refrain from unholy acts that are weaved with the intent to disrupt the smooth conduct of the 2018 local government election in the state.
Bashir claimed that the commission is operating without undue interference from the state government or under the yoke of interference from political stalwarts from within or outside the state.
NEWS
8 Bayelsa Communities Benefit From E&P/NNPC Joint Venture Donations
Eight Communities of Brass and Southern Ijaw local government councils of Bayelsa State yesterday benefited from the thousands of branded relaxation chairs and tables from the First Exploration Petroleum company/EFDI.
The donations were done for their peaceful disposition to the Seismic data acquisition operation in OMLs 83 and 85.
The donation to the benefiting communities, under the KEFFES host communities, an acronym for Koluama I & II, Ekeni, Fish Town, Foropa, Ezetu I &II and Sangana located on the Atlantic fringe of Southern Ijaw and Brass local government areas of the State, was part of the E&P/NNPC Joint venture to fulfill its cooperate social responsibility to the commnunities.
Speaking in Yenagoa during the presentation of the over 1,360 branded chairs and tables to the beneficiaries and other stakeholders, the Yenagoa office Manager, Miss Obomo Spiff, said the gesture was aimed at fulfilling FIRST E&P’s corporate social responsibility commitment as contained in the signed MoU regarding the Seismic data acquisition operation in OMLs 83 & 85.
Miss Spiff, noted that it is in appreciation of the communities cooperation and provision of enabling environment for business activities that the donation is been made, adding that the company appreciates the different community stakeholders that have made it possible for the smooth collaboration in respect of the Seismic operation.
According to her, “We acknowledge the good relationship between the RDF and FIRST E&P and wish to express our profound gratitude to the KEFFES RDF and all the communities’ stakeholders that have made it possible for us to be where we are now.
She said, “It is in appreciation of your cooperation and provision of enabling environment for business activities that this donation is being made today”.
Also speaking, the Community Affairs Manager for IDSL/BGP, Mr. Moses Okojevoh, further stated that the gesture by the company is a good start for a prosperous working relationship between all stakeholders, adding that the company has identified what they have to do and they have to meet up.
Okojevoh, said more donations will come as the relationship progresses, noting that crisis occurs only when the communities feel slighted.
In his contribution, the Chairman CDC Forum and CDC Chairman of Sangana Community , Barr. Benjamin Christopher, commended the companies involved in the smooth handover of the project items to the various communities, adding that the materials will put to good use in the communities.
He also said the items are coming at the appropriate time where the communities needed them most.