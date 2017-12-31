BUSINESS
Alleged Sharp Practices: DPR Shutdown 23 Filling Stations In Benin
The Department of Petroleum Resources said it has sealed 23 filling stations in Edo State for alleged sharp practices since the fuel scarcity began.
This is just as the State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Mr. Makinde Ayinla, said that the agency was collaborating with the DPR to check malpractices among the oil marketers.
Three of the stations were sealed on Friday for dispensing premium motor spirit above the official pump price of N145.
One of the erring stations, FU Alohan, located on Sapele road in Benin, was shutdown for selling a litre of petrol at N260.
The workers fled the premises when DPR officials, led by the State Operations Controller, Mr. Maynard Oriaifo, and the Head of Gas, Mr. Ogbe Godwin, arrived.
Asotime, located on Sapele road, and Faith in God on Upper Sakponba road were also sealed for dispensing at N234 and N250 per litre, respectively.
Oriaifo said that officials of the agency had been deployed to other parts of the state to monitor compliance with the directive of the Federal Government on the sale of PMS at the approved price.
He also warned that the erring independent marketers would face the consequences of their actions, if the seals were broken without authorisation.
“What we have observed today that the product has started coming and most of the marketers are selling at N145. We also observed that some stations, like Faith in God, were selling at N250.
“Immediately, they (workers) saw us, they ran away. So, we did not have any other choice than to seal the station. The essence of this is that it would serve as a deterrent to other marketers.”
Our correspondent, who monitored the sale of petrol on Friday, observed that many of the major marketers did not dispense the product as they claimed not to have any in stock.
But long queues were sighted at the NNPC mega filling station on Sapele road, where PMS was sold at N143.
A resident, Omo Osifo, who spoke to Leadership , decried the refusal of the fuel attendants to sell the product to him, using his generator.
“Have we done wrong to vote for the APC government. I saved to buy a cow from January to December and I brought my generator to buy fuel for me to freeze my cow. But the girl (fuel attendant) refused.
But the head of the station, who did not want to be mentioned, explained that some residents who bought PMS with their generators later sold the product in the black market.
But Oriaifo advised the residents that desist from panic buying, including the purchase of petrol with their generators.
He said, “We hopefully believe that, by tomorrow, the state will have enough products so that there would not be queues. They (residents) should stop panic buying.
“For safety reasons, they do not need to go the stations with their generators because fire could occur at any time.”
BUSINESS
Fuel Station Owner Threatens To Drag DPR To Court
One of the mega filling station owners in Kaduna, Mr Kenneth Nwachukwu has vowed to drag to court, officials of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) for wrongly sealing his station for alleged hoarding of fuel amidst ongoing scarcity.
A letter dated 27th December, 2017, signed by the DPR North West zonal Controller, Isah Tafida and addressed to the Manager, Kenfeli NNPC Retail Station, accused the marketer of allegedly hoarding petroleum products as well as denying officials of DPR access to his premises to check underground tanks.
Also, the DPR Controller went ahead to suspend the station from loading and selling fuels for three months in addition to payment of penalty of N400,000.00 to federal government through Remita/TSA.
However, Mr.Nwachukwu said the last supply of fuel he got was on 18th December, which he sold to the public at official price and DPR verification.
The oil marketer told newsmen that since the last supply, he did not get another supply again, talk less of hoarding it.
He expressed surprise as to the action of DPR boss, saying that, his pump attendants had no business being on duty on Christmas day when there was no fuel to sell.
He added that he did not get prior notice of the visit of the DPR officials, otherwise he would have kept a staff waiting for them at the station.
BUSINESS
Yuletide: Union Bank To Feed 8,500 Under-privileged Persons
In the spirit of festive season, Union Bank has deployed its UnionCares campaign, an initiative aimed at donating over 8,500 care bags containing staple food items to under-privileged persons across the country.
The lender in a statement said, the move underscores the bank’s commitment to actively support the communities within which it operates and improving the plight of the less privileged in the society.
According to the financial institution, the UnionCare bags containing food items such as rice, beans, oil, salt, and stews were jointly funded by the bank and its employees. The bags are being distributed in orphanages, nursing homes, slums and indigent communities across all 36 states and the FCT in the spirit of the season.
Speaking on the UnionCares campaign, the bank’s head of Corporate Affairs and Corporate Communications, Ogochukwu Ekezie-Ekaidem said, “This is that time of the year when we look forward to celebrating with family and friends. Unfortunately many Nigerians cannot afford any such celebration. We launched this initiative to put smiles on as many faces as possible this season. Union Bank staff are always ready to give to a good cause and their inspiring commitment to improving the lives of Nigerians through the UnionCares campaign is commendable.”
In the 2016 UnionCares4IDPs campaign, employees of the bank raised N15million which was matched with another N15million by the bank in donations to the internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the North East of Nigeria.
The funds raised in 2016 were used to provide much needed blankets for the IDPs during the harsh harmattan season as well as the refurbishment of classroom blocks in Balhona Primary and Hong Central Primary schools in Gombi and Hong local government areas of Adamawa State. A primary health care centre in Askira, Borno State was also refurbished and essential medical supplies were donated.
BUSINESS
Why We Are Not Doing Rights Issue – MD/CEO, Nestle Nigeria
Managing director/chief executive officer of Nestle Nigeria Plc, Mr Mauricio Alarcon, explains why the company has no plans for a rights issue despite the foreign exchange challenges confronting most manufacturing companies. He spoke to SAM DIALA.
You have achieved 82 per cent local content in your products; how soon can we expect 100 per cent input?
We are doing that; the whole idea is to contribute to the growth of the Nigerian economy. We realise that as long as the Nigerian economy is healthy, our company is healthy. Our ultimate objective is to achieve 100 per cent local sourcing so that we will continue to impact positively on the economy of this country. That is our goal as a company. And we are fully committed to that goal, that is why we are celebrating the new product we are now launching. We will continue to push towards 100 per cent. Once that is achieved, everybody will be happy. Nigerians will be happy, Nestle will be happy. Our ultimate objective is to have 100 per cent locally-sourced raw materials. That will be a great relief on the foreign exchange burden that many companies are presently passing through.
Eighty-two per cent local sourcing is quite significant. Is this on a particular item or across Nestle products generally?
It is not on a particular item. It is generally spread across Nestle Nigeria products. It is spread across our variety of products which are in high demand in this environment. We are very happy and we keep on working to attain our goal of 100 per cent so that the Nigerian economy will be buoyant consistently. It is possible as long as we are focused and everybody is doing his bit. To achieve 82 per cent across our products is quite significant as you said; but we want to go beyond that and, at the same time, sustain it. We have variety of products which are well received in the market; you can imagine the impact that will make on the economy because that is the way to go. We are very happy and we keep working hard.
To what extent has this relieved you of the foreign exchange challenges being experienced among companies of your type?
As a matter of fact, we are not pursuing 100 per cent local sourcing because of the foreign exchange relief it offers. We are committed to the development of the Nigerian economy. Our objective is to contribute to the development of this economy in a significant way. Foreign exchange relief is good; but that is not our priority in our aggressive pursuit of 100 per cent local content. We have not been doing this because of the foreign exchange issue; it is important to state this, as I have said. I must tell you that we have been working on this for more than five years – focusing on adding value to our products through huge local content. That is good for the economy. The efforts and resources devoted towards achieving this are aimed at sustaining our commitment to the development of the Nigerian economy. We believe in the future of Nigeria; we believe we are part of that future and we should do all we can to advance that commitment.
Are you saying that foreign exchange scarcity as we noticed it in recent times did not play any role in your choice to look inwards?
No. We have been doing that – looking inwards.
It compelled you to intensify your efforts?
I would not say so, because we are big and solid. What we intensified was the discussion around us – to grow our local content in terms of looking inwards. In fact, it is this commitment that led to the acceleration of our move – one way or the other. We are focused as far as this issue is concerned and we are not wavering about it. I would say that the discussion we intensified was how to make life better for Nigerians who are involved in what we do, either as workers, suppliers or in other ways. So, we intensify discussions as to how we set up new business modules for the processes in-between and how to make Nigerians happy with our products. We will remain committed to this.
Can we estimate the number of jobs your company has created through this accelerated commitment to local sourcing?
It is difficult to say; but I can tell you that we have a study. In general, besides over 2,300 employees in Nestle Nigeria, we impact around 40,000 families in Nigeria indirectly. You can only achieve this if you are truly committed to the development of the economy and contributing to the standard of living of the people. It takes a lot of planning, a lot of resources and a lot of commitment to get to that level. I would say that, the motivation to drive local content to an advanced level has sustained our effort and we are getting results.
Tell us more about your newest product, Maggi Naija Pot, that has just been launched. You said it was the most difficult in terms of process, research and effort. What are the key challenges you incurred in coming up with the product?
Our challenge was really not about the environment; it is not because we are in Nigeria. It is about meeting the needs of our consumers. You know consumers have many choices to make and you must meet their needs and expectations. This is natural. Sometimes, customer’s needs and expectations are complex in nature and you must find a way of first, identifying them, then understand how to meet such needs and expectations in the most satisfactory way. That is the focus of every company offering product or service to its customers. The process of achieving these combinations takes time and effort. Consumers have so many needs and they want to have products that are natural. Sometimes it involves identifying or changing one or more ingredients or recipes. To come up with appropriate ingredients of recipes is not done overnight. It is done with a lot of care and commitment and a lot of checking. The process must be constantly checked to guarantee the desired level of quality assurance.
What other consumer needs are you going to target after Maggi Naija Pot?
That is not the focus for now. We just tackle one consumer need at a time. We ensure we get it right and that it remains the right product all the time. We must constantly check the process to ensure there is quality in all we do and that the consumer is happy. This gives us joy because we are happy when the consumer is happy. Another thing that gives us joy is that we keep investing despite the foreign exchange challenges. We are happy when we see our products meet the needs and expectations of our target consumers. Another point to consider is whether Nestle is responding to consumer needs. Is Nestle responding to Nigerians’ needs? Are we doing that constantly? Are we improving in any identified shortcomings? Are we building on the strength achieved? These are issues that matter most to us. We ensure that the consumer is able to have something with nutrition value. We are committed to meeting the nutritional needs of the people.
Are you saying Nestle Nigeria has no need to approach the capital market for rights issues like we are presently seeing among many multinational companies of your size?
Definitely, we have no need for any rights issue. We are big and solid; our shareholders can testify to that. We have no need for rights issue because we are not saddled with foreign exchange challenges like it’s the case among many companies. We have built a company that has existed in Nigeria for many years and has adapted to the economic climate of the country. We know what our consumers need and we go to any length to achieve that. I would not say we are not affected by what happens at the foreign exchange market; when you have local raw material to the extent of 82 per cent, you do not bother about what is happening in the foreign exchange market. We sell one million Maggi cubes every day; produced with 82 per cent local raw material. That will tell you we are solid. I am not saying we are insulated from the outside world; No. The point I am making is that we have invested so much in Nigeria and have been consistent with our commitment towards developing the local economy; we are not so affected by the problems of foreign exchange scarcity.
Aside Nigeria, in which other African country are you making similar impact?
At this stage, I can only talk about Nestle Nigeria because this is where I am in charge of. A lot of what is happening in Nigeria is seen by other countries both in and outside Africa. We are committed to being the largest Nestle Company in Africa and that is why, whatever we do, is looked upon as a benchmark – something to emulate.