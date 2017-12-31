NEWS
South-West Youths Blast Fani-Kayode Over Comments On Buhari Son’s Accident
The Yoruba Youth Socio-cultural Association (YYSA) has condemned the statement credited to the former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode on President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf who was recently involved in a motorbike accident.
The association in a statement signed by its president, Olalekan Hammed said as an elder, Fani-Kayode should always keep quite rather than altering statement “myopically every time.”
The former minister had twitted that the motorbike accident involving President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf Buhari was a sign from God for him to resign.
The group warned that If he does not exercise caution in the way he speaks garrulously, he would not command respect from Nigerians, saying people would not make any meaning out of his contributions to national issues.
It stated that comparing President Buhari with Pharaoh during at a time when there is anxiety in presidency was highly idiotic.
It implored Fani-Kayode to always mind his statement, saying people from this part of the country are known to be responsible people.
NEWS
Lingering Fuel Scarcity, Conspiracy Against Poor Masses-SPN
The Socialist Party of Nigeria, (SPN) has condemned the ongoing lingering and sale of petrol above official pump price in Nigeria, describing it as a conspiracy among the ruling class against the poor masses.
The group’s secretary, Comrade Abiodun Bamgboye in a statement in Ibadan, Oyo State while condemning the scarcity, asked the working class and unions to through their collective struggle to reclaim the oil industry from the full domination and control of the few cabals and placed it under a collective ownership and democratic management and control of workers and poor masses.
The party lamented that if the oil sector was not taken over from the ruling class and the cabals and placed, “under a collective ownership and democratic management and control of workers and poor masses, the enormous crisis that continue to bedevil the oil industry as well as other sector of the economy will sooner or later resurface again even if the on-going fuel scarcity eventually subside as promised by the Buhari-led government.
“The Socialist Party of Nigeria (SPN), Oyo State branch decries the lingering fuel scarcity and sale of petrol above official pump price arising from shortfall in supply and hoarding of petrol across the length and breadth of the country.
“This is a consequence of a conspiracy among members of the ruling class which include elected or appointed political office holders and their friends in oil business obviously to make more profits and to create a wider atmosphere to continue the loot of the public treasury at the expense of the poor working but suffering masses in preparation for the 2019 general elections,” he said.
It added that it was unfortunate that “one year into the office, the Buhari-led government increased the pump price of petrol from N87 to N145 in May 2016.
“The false impression was that the introduction of the over 100 per cent hike in pump price of petrol will permanently end the perennial crisis of hoarding, diversion and smuggling of petrol across the border so as to ensure an adequate and sufficient supply of petrol across the country.
“Today, the situation across the country is such a pathetic one, in the sense that the perennial crisis of long queue and fuel scarcity arising from hoarding of petrol has not only returned on the streets of most Nigerian cities but also the pump price of petrol in most filling stations across the country now hovers between N180 and N300 per litre.
“ SPN condemns and rejects the lingering artificial fuel scarcity, criminal act of selling a pump price of petrol beyond the standard price of N145 by the oil marketers as well as various forms hardship the working people are undergoing as a result of the combination of the on-going crisis of fuel scarcity and hoarding of petrol from one part of the country to another,” it said
NEWS
ACF Commiserate With President Buhari Over Son’s Accident
Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) said it learnt with shock the unfortunate bike accident of Yusuf Buhari, the son of President Buhari in Abuja on Tuesday, where he had a broken limb and also sustained head injuries.
ACF in a statement issued by the forums National publicity secretary Muhammad Ibrahim Biu thanked God that Yusuf is receiving medical treatment in a private hospital and his condition is said to be stable.
“ACF commiserates with President Buhari’s family over this unfortunate incident and wish Yusuf quick recovery”.
The apex northern socio-cuktural body also prayed God for the son’s quick recovery and that of other sick persons across the country.
“May Allah’s mercy continue to heel all the sick”.
In the same vein, the forum commended Nigerians for standing with the president always in his times of need.
“ACF also appreciates Nigerians for standing in prayers with their leaders in time of need”.
COVER STORIES
Presidency Hails Performance Of Agro Sector For Consistent Growth Levels
**Says 2017 emerged Nigeria’s year of agricultural revolution
The Presidency has hailed the performance of the agricultural sector in 2017 which posted consistent growth levels throughout the recession, leading other sectors into positive growth rates.
This was disclosed by the special adviser media to the President ,Femi Adesina in a piece titled key achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2017.
He expressed hope that the gains of 2017 in agriculture will be further improved upon in the new year.
According to him ,Nigeria saw bumper food harvests, especially in rice, whose local production continues to rise significantly with states like Ebonyi, Kebbi and Kano leading the pack, while Ogun joined the loop by the end of 2017.
He said the price of a 50kg bag of rice has fallen by about 30 per cent since the beginning of 2017, as local production continues to rise saying the price will keep falling, as production remains consistent and rises.
Adesina noted that the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said the number of Nigerians facing food insecurity in the northeast dropped by half this year.
Against all odds, the Presidential Spokesman noted that 2017 has turned out the Year of Nigeria’s Agriculture Revolution, embodied by the successes of the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative (PFI) and the Anchor Borrowers Programme, which were launched by President Buhari.
For the records, he said more than a dozen moribund fertilizer blending plants were revived under the PFI this year.
He said despite global economic challenges and initial outlook of slow, or unlikely, recovery, the Nigerian economy trumped predictions and witnessed some remarkable changes in 2017, which include exiting from the worst recession in decades and a gradual stabilization of the naira.
He contended that in their review of the economy based on facts and figures from the National Bureau of Statistics, the government is pleased to note that the economy has been on the path of steady growth since the second quarter, after contracting for five consecutive quarters.
According to him,president Buhari is hopeful that the exit from recession, stabilization of the naira and robust harvest in the agricultural sector will continue to impact on the livelihood of Nigerians.
Already,Adesina pointed out that multilateral institutions like the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund have projected higher growth for the economy in 2018.
He added “Furthermore on the improved indicators, the inflation rate fell for ten consecutive months in 2017, February to November, with the Central Bank of Nigeria projecting that it is likely going to drop to single digit by 2018.
“The Federal Government’s Social Investment Programme rolled out across the states and currently 5.2 million primary school children in 28,249 schools in 19 states are being fed daily, while 200,000 unemployed graduates were enlisted into the N-power Job Scheme.
“As part of the empowerment programme, 250, 000 loans were distributed to artisans, traders and farmers in 2017.
In the power sector, Adesina said the Federal Government launched a N701 billion Intervention Fund (Payment Assurance Programme) aimed at supporting power generating companies to meet their payment obligations to gas and equipment suppliers, banks and other partners. The impact is already being felt as the amount of power distribution is now steady at around 4,000MW.
He said dream turned reality in 2017 when the Federal Government began paying pensions to police officers who were granted Presidential Pardon in the year 2000 after serving in the former Biafran Police during the Nigerian Civil War. These officers, and their next of kin, had waited for their pensions for 17 years since the Presidential Pardon.
He also stated that reforms by the Federal Government to inspire start-ups to cut unemployment saw Nigeria rise 24 places on the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business ranking, earning the country a place on the List of Top 10 Reformers in the world.
He said Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves grew by $12 billion, reaching the highest level since 2014. Nigeria also added, this year, an additional $250m to its Sovereign Wealth Fund. Also, Nigeria’s trade balance crossed over into surplus territory, from a deficit in 2016.
To change the narrative on infrastructure deficit, Adesina noted that the government successfully issued two Eurobonds (US$4.5bn), a Sukuk Bond (N100 billion), a Diaspora Bond (US$300m), and the first Sovereign Climate Bond in Africa, raising billions of dollars for infrastructure spending.
He added “By March 2018, the Federal Government’s launch of a Tax Amnesty scheme is expected to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in additional revenues for investment in the country,” .
He said the Federal Government’s fight against corruption took a new turn in 2017 as the successful implementation of a Whistleblowing Programme saw millions of dollars recovered.
According to him ,the Nigeria Customs Service recorded its highest revenue collection, crossing the One Trillion Naira (N1, 000,000,000, 000) mark; the target for 2017 was 770 billion Naira (N770,573,730,490) and 2016 collection was just under 900 billion (N898,673,857,431.07).
“The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), under the new management appointed by President Buhari in 2016, remitted N7.8 billion to the coffers of the Federal Government, a staggering distance from the N51 million remitted by JAMB between 2010 and 2016.
“Finally, President Buhari’s investment in infrastructure will see major facelifts across the country in power, rail and roads, which have been scheduled to come on stream in 2018,” he stated.