METRO
Board Appointments: Group Queries APC For Excluding Aspirant
As the controversy over the appointment of some dead persons into the recent federal government board appointments continues, a social political group, AMAC/Bwari Progressives Group (ABPG) has queried the All Progressives Congress (APC) in AMAC, for excluding Hon. Hassan Musa Muhammed, from the appointments.
In a statement signed by its publicity secretary, Comrade Dan Dutse,
which was made available to LEADERSHIP, the group noted
that Muhammed, who is aspiring for AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency,
come 2019, is the only aspirant of APC excluded from the board
appointments, in the federal and at the FCT level.
Dutse maintained that the APC owes its members and supporters of Hon.
Muhammed some explanations on why his name was omitted from the list of appointees, despite his contributions to the development and growth of the party.
“We do not buy such idea of singling some persons out for a position
in a party where every party member and aspirant is very important and
has played a major role one way or other.”
The group therefore called on the national chairman of the party,
Chief John Oyegun, FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, as well as the party’s organising secretary, Chief Osita Izunaso, to correct the
anomaly to ensure the success of the party in the territory.
CRIME
Bwari Crisis: Hospitals Deny Treatment To Injured Victims
BY TARKAA DAVID and CECILIA OGEZI
Following clashes between Gbagyi and Hausa youths in Bwari town yesterday, which resulted in the death of about three persons and 17 others, with various degrees of injuries, hospitals in the town are said to have denied treatment to the injured victims.
Addressing newsmen on the situation, the head of communication and advocacy, Nigeria Red Cross Society, Nwakpa Nwakpa, lamented challenges of taking the victims to hospitals, as some hospital officials demand authority report before attending to victims.
Nwakpa noted that the challenge can be addressed if there is proper legislation strengthening working relationship between health workers and humanitarian agencies.
He confirmed that that at least three persons have been confirmed dead, with some other victims in critical condition.
A visit to Bwari town by our reporter shows that the entire area has been cordoned off by soldiers and policemen, while the 6pm to 6am curfew, imposed on Bwari town by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) is in full force.
The minister of FCTA, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, after a closed-door meeting with stakeholders in the area council yesterday, declared the curfew while assessing the damages caused by the crisis.
LEADERSHIP gathered that the crisis broke out after a fight between Hausa and Gbagyi youths on Sunday night, which led to the death of one Gbagyi youth.
The death of the Gbagyi youth, it was learnt, angered his kinsmen who carried out a reprisal attacks on the Hausa community during which the popular Bwari Market was razed by the angry mob.
The clash is believed to be an offshoot of the leadership tussle between the two chiefs in the town.
METRO
Karu Market Inaugurates New Leaders
By Sunday Isuwa, Abuja
The Management of Old Karu Market Traders Association (KMTA) has
inaugurated its newly elected Executive Officers into office after a
free, fair and credible election conducted recently.
The newly inaugurated executives are: Alhaji Abdulkadi Abubakar,
Chairman; Mr Augustine Obi, Vice Chairman; Mr Monday Pankshin,
Secretary; Godspower Obiora, Assistant Secretary.
Others are: Abubakar Umar, PRO; Saidu Hameed, Assistant PRO. Hajiya
Maryam, Treasurer; Atiku Umar, Provost while Samuel Uneke (Authentic)
emerged Task Force.
Mrs Tina Gado, Women Leader; Salasi Stephen, Secretary to Women leader ,while Maimuna Muhammed was elected Personal Assistant to the women leader.
Alhaji Ibrahim Mairafta was elected Special Assistant to the
Chairman.
The chairman, Abuja municipal area council, Hon Abdullahi Adamu
Candido said it was the first time in history that Karu Market Traders
Association witnessed such a credible election.
Candido who was represented by Hon Jibril Babangushi said the election
was a milestone achievement to the association and to the people of
Karu as a whole.
The Sa’Karuya of Karu in a message called for tolerance amongst the
market operators. He said what Karu people need is tolerance adding,
“We should be tolerance because we served one God. We should respect
each other; if we do that we would live in tranquillity.”
Speaking during the occasion, a member of the Caretaker Committee, Mr
Stephen Ene who said it was a new down for the newly elected officers,
thanked God for making it possible for them to have a conclusive
election.
“We thanked God for the election which was free and fair,” Ene said.
While calling on the newly elected EXCO to be committed and dedicated
to their duty.
METRO
Filmmaker To Feed 1000 Beggars To Mark Birthday
By ANTHONY ADA ABRAHAM, Abuja
All is now set for Forin-Clay Ejeh, an outstanding, courageous and dynamic filmmaker and CEO of DMK Media to feed 1000 beggars on his birthday. The movie director, cinematographer, photographer, graphics designer and an entrepreneur said he want to put smiles on the faces of those who have little in this time of hardship.
According to him, “I don’t have all the money in the world to celebrate with everyone but the little I have ,I have decided to feed beggars on the street on my day.
Clay, as he is popularly called by friends and fans is also the founder of POTS (Project off the street) #ShootCamerasNotGuns. The handsome hardworking young man believes that empowering the youth and the less privilege would help in curbing social menace in the society.
He hails from Benue state and he is ready to take the entertainment industry to another level by impacting lives of others coming behind him.