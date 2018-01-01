Board Appointments: Group Queries APC For Excluding Aspirant

Spread the love



















As the controversy over the appointment of some dead persons into the recent federal government board appointments continues, a social political group, AMAC/Bwari Progressives Group (ABPG) has queried the All Progressives Congress (APC) in AMAC, for excluding Hon. Hassan Musa Muhammed, from the appointments.

In a statement signed by its publicity secretary, Comrade Dan Dutse,

which was made available to LEADERSHIP, the group noted

that Muhammed, who is aspiring for AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency,

come 2019, is the only aspirant of APC excluded from the board

appointments, in the federal and at the FCT level.

Dutse maintained that the APC owes its members and supporters of Hon.

Muhammed some explanations on why his name was omitted from the list of appointees, despite his contributions to the development and growth of the party.

“We do not buy such idea of singling some persons out for a position

in a party where every party member and aspirant is very important and

has played a major role one way or other.”

The group therefore called on the national chairman of the party,

Chief John Oyegun, FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, as well as the party’s organising secretary, Chief Osita Izunaso, to correct the

anomaly to ensure the success of the party in the territory.