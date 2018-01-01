NEWS
Coalition Demands Repositioning Of Oil Sector
A coalition of civil society organizations, Group for Development Initiative, Integrity Support Group, Unstoppable Initiative for National Development and Youth Council of Nigeria have called on all stakeholders in the oil and gas industry to support NNPC and Federal Government in repositioning the oil and gas industry.
The coalition lead by Comrade Abolore Ola Bakare, Comrade Raymond Obuseh, Alhaji Olasunkami Olafimihan and Qassim Hassan stressed that they have discovered that just as the Federal Government and NNPC management are working ceaselessly to prevent scarcity, some unpatriotic elements within the industry are trying to sabotage all the good work.
“Nigerians have endured hardship as a result of handiwork of saboteurs who are hell bent on bringing about artificial scarcity, irrational pricing and lawlessness at filling stations nationwide.”
They therefore task the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) management and other agencies in the oil and gas industry to continue to ensure availability, proper pricing and professionalism in the oil and gas industry.
APC Women Leader Felicitates With Nigerians At New Year
In celebrating the New Year festivities, the national woman leader of the APC, Ramatu Aliyu, has felicitated with Nigerians for making it to the year 2018.
In her New Year message, which was made available to LEADERSHIP, Aliyu felicitated with Nigerians for witnessing yet another year and urged them to celebrate with care.
Ramatu, expressed confidence that a lot more milestones will be achieved with the active support and collaboration of all Nigerians, irrespective of tribe or religion.
The national woman leader averred that all criticisms are welcome, but only constructive criticisms will bring the desired change.
The statement reads in part: ‘’The year 2017 has come and gone, and I congratulate fellow Nigerians who have, by the grace of the Almighty, made it into 2018.
‘’Just as with our personal goals, the President Muhammadu Buhari led government set a lot of goals to help better the lives of Nigerians. Some were achieved, others are still on.
‘’I must also not fail to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for acknowledging some great personalities with the recent appointments into the boards.
‘’I urge them, especially our women, to use these appointments to advance the course of change and be a Vanguard of anti-corruption.’’
She, therefore, urged all appointees, particularly Nigerian women to rise up to the task of building solid homes which will in turn lead to nation building.
‘’Let’s support and pray for our leaders at all levels so as to enhance good governance for all,’’ she added.
Trump Threatens To Cut Pakistan Aid
President Donald Trump slammed Pakistan for ‘lies & deceit’ in a New Year’s Day tweet that said Islamabad had played U.S. leaders for ‘fools.’
‘No more,’ Trump tweeted.
Trump in his tweet said the U.S. had given Pakistan $33 billion in the last 15 years, yet Afghanistan and the U.S. have long accused Pakistan of providing safe havens for militants.
Meanwhile, Pakistan had no official comment but Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif tweeted that his government was preparing a response that ‘will let the world know the truth.’
Pakistan’s Urdu language Geo Television quoted Asif as saying: “We have already said ‘no more’ to America, so Trump’s ‘no more’ has no importance. We are ready to give all account for every single penny to America in public.”
Asif said Trump’s tweet was borne out of frustration and that the United States should pursue dialogue with Afghanistan’s insurgents rather than military force.
“America is frustrated over defeat in Afghanistan. America should take the path of dialogue instead of using military might in Afghanistan,” Asif was quoted as saying.
The Afghan Ambassador to the U.S. Hamdullah Mohib welcomed Trump’s tweet.
“A promising message to Afghans who have suffered at the hands of terrorists based in Pakistan for far too long,” Mohib tweeted.
The uneasy relationship between the United States and Pakistan has been on a downward spiral since the 2011 U.S. operation that located and killed Osama bin Laden in the military garrison town of Abbottabad.
Trump ratcheted up the pressure last year when he announced his Afghan strategy that called out Pakistan for harboring Afghan Taliban insurgents warning it would have to end.
“The president has made clear that the United States expects Pakistan to take decisive action against terrorists and militants on its soil, and that Pakistan’s actions in support of the South Asia Strategy will ultimately determine the trajectory of our relationship, including future security assistance,” according to the U.S. statement
Vice President Mike Pence in a surprise visit to Afghanistan on Dec. 22 said the U.S. administration was putting Pakistan on notice to end its support for Taliban insurgents, a comment that generated a chorus of criticism from the Pakistani civilian and military establishment, which has denied harboring Afghan militants.
“What kind of friends are we that we are being given notices?” he asked at the news conference.
Much of the money Pakistan has received from the U.S. has been through its Coalition Support Funds which gives money to its coalition partners in Afghanistan and Iraq. Pakistan has been one of the largest recipients.
“The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools,” Trump tweeted. “They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!”
Ghafoor denied that Pakistan allowed training camps or organizational headquarters on its territory.
“We have started the construction of forts and posts on the Afghan border for effective border management — what more does the U.S. and Afghanistan want from us?” Ghafoor was quoted by the English-language Dawn newspaper as saying at the news conference.
Yet Afghanistan and the U.S. have long accused Pakistan of providing safe havens and Pakistan’s former adviser on foreign affairs Sartaj Aziz had previously publicly stated that Afghan militants have been living for decades in Pakistan.
The Taliban are believed to run several leadership councils out of Pakistan, in southwestern Quetta and northwestern Peshawar, two cities on the border with Afghanistan
Meanwhile, Pakistan has accused Afghanistan of harboring its militants and has sent a list of wanted terrorist to the Afghan government demanding they be returned. Kabul too sent a list of wanted insurgents to Islamabad as well as locations of training camps.
Source: Time.com
NNPC, Marketers Responsible For Fuel Scarcity – Senate
The Senate Committee on Petroleum Downstream has blamed the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and marketers over short supply of the petroleum products in the country.
The Committee Chairman, Sen. Kabiru Marafa, stated this on Monday in Gusau during an oversight assignmnet in the state on fuel situation in the country.
Marafa, who was accompanied by a member of the committee, Sen. Abdullahi Danbaba said the inspection was part of the assignment given to the committee by Senate President Bukola Saraki.
“I have directed all members of this committee to go back to their constituencies to investigate the problem at the grassroots so that we take approximate measures to address the scarcity.
“We visited NNPC zonal depot Gusau to find out the quantity of fuel supply to the depot and we noticed short supply of the commodity.
“We are going to present our findings to the senate. It is very disturbing to see the suffering faced by people due to fuel scarcity in the country.
“We question the NNPC over this issue because the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Maikanti Baru said they had doubled the quantity of daily supply of the product, but it is not available to the public.
“Another unfortunate thing is the attitude of our filling stations owners who sell this commodity to the public; they are involved in one or two malpractices.
”In fact out of the filling stations we visited only two have complied with the government directives in this regard,” he said.
Marafa commended the state Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) field office in ensuring compliance at the filling stations.
The senator urged the DPR to sanction filling stations involved in hoarding and selling above approved government price of N145 per litre.
By NAN