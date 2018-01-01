NEWS
NNPC, Marketers Responsible For Fuel Scarcity – Senate
The Senate Committee on Petroleum Downstream has blamed the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and marketers over short supply of the petroleum products in the country.
The Committee Chairman, Sen. Kabiru Marafa, stated this on Monday in Gusau during an oversight assignmnet in the state on fuel situation in the country.
Marafa, who was accompanied by a member of the committee, Sen. Abdullahi Danbaba said the inspection was part of the assignment given to the committee by Senate President Bukola Saraki.
“I have directed all members of this committee to go back to their constituencies to investigate the problem at the grassroots so that we take approximate measures to address the scarcity.
“We visited NNPC zonal depot Gusau to find out the quantity of fuel supply to the depot and we noticed short supply of the commodity.
“We are going to present our findings to the senate. It is very disturbing to see the suffering faced by people due to fuel scarcity in the country.
“We question the NNPC over this issue because the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Maikanti Baru said they had doubled the quantity of daily supply of the product, but it is not available to the public.
“Another unfortunate thing is the attitude of our filling stations owners who sell this commodity to the public; they are involved in one or two malpractices.
”In fact out of the filling stations we visited only two have complied with the government directives in this regard,” he said.
Marafa commended the state Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) field office in ensuring compliance at the filling stations.
The senator urged the DPR to sanction filling stations involved in hoarding and selling above approved government price of N145 per litre.
By NAN
NEWS
APC Women Leader Felicitates With Nigerians At New Year
In celebrating the New Year festivities, the national woman leader of the APC, Ramatu Aliyu, has felicitated with Nigerians for making it to the year 2018.
In her New Year message, which was made available to LEADERSHIP, Aliyu felicitated with Nigerians for witnessing yet another year and urged them to celebrate with care.
Ramatu, expressed confidence that a lot more milestones will be achieved with the active support and collaboration of all Nigerians, irrespective of tribe or religion.
The national woman leader averred that all criticisms are welcome, but only constructive criticisms will bring the desired change.
The statement reads in part: ‘’The year 2017 has come and gone, and I congratulate fellow Nigerians who have, by the grace of the Almighty, made it into 2018.
‘’Just as with our personal goals, the President Muhammadu Buhari led government set a lot of goals to help better the lives of Nigerians. Some were achieved, others are still on.
‘’I must also not fail to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for acknowledging some great personalities with the recent appointments into the boards.
‘’I urge them, especially our women, to use these appointments to advance the course of change and be a Vanguard of anti-corruption.’’
She, therefore, urged all appointees, particularly Nigerian women to rise up to the task of building solid homes which will in turn lead to nation building.
‘’Let’s support and pray for our leaders at all levels so as to enhance good governance for all,’’ she added.
NEWS
Trump Threatens To Cut Pakistan Aid
President Donald Trump slammed Pakistan for ‘lies & deceit’ in a New Year’s Day tweet that said Islamabad had played U.S. leaders for ‘fools.’
‘No more,’ Trump tweeted.
Trump in his tweet said the U.S. had given Pakistan $33 billion in the last 15 years, yet Afghanistan and the U.S. have long accused Pakistan of providing safe havens for militants.
Meanwhile, Pakistan had no official comment but Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif tweeted that his government was preparing a response that ‘will let the world know the truth.’
Pakistan’s Urdu language Geo Television quoted Asif as saying: “We have already said ‘no more’ to America, so Trump’s ‘no more’ has no importance. We are ready to give all account for every single penny to America in public.”
Asif said Trump’s tweet was borne out of frustration and that the United States should pursue dialogue with Afghanistan’s insurgents rather than military force.
“America is frustrated over defeat in Afghanistan. America should take the path of dialogue instead of using military might in Afghanistan,” Asif was quoted as saying.
The Afghan Ambassador to the U.S. Hamdullah Mohib welcomed Trump’s tweet.
“A promising message to Afghans who have suffered at the hands of terrorists based in Pakistan for far too long,” Mohib tweeted.
The uneasy relationship between the United States and Pakistan has been on a downward spiral since the 2011 U.S. operation that located and killed Osama bin Laden in the military garrison town of Abbottabad.
Trump ratcheted up the pressure last year when he announced his Afghan strategy that called out Pakistan for harboring Afghan Taliban insurgents warning it would have to end.
“The president has made clear that the United States expects Pakistan to take decisive action against terrorists and militants on its soil, and that Pakistan’s actions in support of the South Asia Strategy will ultimately determine the trajectory of our relationship, including future security assistance,” according to the U.S. statement
Vice President Mike Pence in a surprise visit to Afghanistan on Dec. 22 said the U.S. administration was putting Pakistan on notice to end its support for Taliban insurgents, a comment that generated a chorus of criticism from the Pakistani civilian and military establishment, which has denied harboring Afghan militants.
“What kind of friends are we that we are being given notices?” he asked at the news conference.
Much of the money Pakistan has received from the U.S. has been through its Coalition Support Funds which gives money to its coalition partners in Afghanistan and Iraq. Pakistan has been one of the largest recipients.
“The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools,” Trump tweeted. “They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!”
Ghafoor denied that Pakistan allowed training camps or organizational headquarters on its territory.
“We have started the construction of forts and posts on the Afghan border for effective border management — what more does the U.S. and Afghanistan want from us?” Ghafoor was quoted by the English-language Dawn newspaper as saying at the news conference.
Yet Afghanistan and the U.S. have long accused Pakistan of providing safe havens and Pakistan’s former adviser on foreign affairs Sartaj Aziz had previously publicly stated that Afghan militants have been living for decades in Pakistan.
The Taliban are believed to run several leadership councils out of Pakistan, in southwestern Quetta and northwestern Peshawar, two cities on the border with Afghanistan
Meanwhile, Pakistan has accused Afghanistan of harboring its militants and has sent a list of wanted terrorist to the Afghan government demanding they be returned. Kabul too sent a list of wanted insurgents to Islamabad as well as locations of training camps.
Source: Time.com
NEWS
PMB’s New Year Speech: C & S Urges Nigerians To Be Prayerful, Resolute
The Cherubim & Seraphim Movement Church has urged Nigerians to remain resolute, hopeful and continue to pray for the nation.
In a statement issued and made available to LEADERSHIP, the Spiritual Father, Cherubim & Seraphim Movement Church, worldwide, Dr. S.A Abidoye who was reacting to President Muhammadu Buhari new year speech, enthusiastically noted that 2018 is going to be a very fruitful year for the nation because as months progresses so shall the nation will continue to be blessed.
Abidoye said a lot of Nigerians shall reach their stardom, while sadly lots of celebrities and politician shall be heard no more.
The spiritual father called on Nigerians to please give the federal government more time and support to continue to execute their campaign promises and their stanch and persistent fight against corruption.
He beseeched the federal government to be more masses oriented and work more on improving the quality of education in the country, which he said is going down the drain.
“We call on the federal government to raise the standard of our technical schools that will in turn produce more employers of labour rather than job seekers.
“There should be creation of more skill acquisition and training centres across the country, which will help mop up a portion of the unemployed youth roaming our streets.
“Also, 2018 is another year of engaging in campaigns, politicking and political arithmetic either to gain power or to retain power, I want to urge all Muslim and Christian faithfuls to be politically and spiritually matured and be careful not to engage in politics of bloodshed,” he said.
The spiritual father decreed progress for the nation, bumper harvest for farmers, God’s wisdom and academic success for students, promotion and upliftment for civil servants, a turnaround profit and income for business owners and God’s guidance, knowledge and understanding for our leaders in Jesus Christ name.
“It is with high sense of esteem and dignity through the Grace of God and His love for mankind that I warmly welcome young and old, male and female to year 2018 which we call our year of Kingdom Exploit,” he added.