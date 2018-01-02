NEWS
20,210 Babies Born In Nigeria On Jan. 1 – UNICEF
Nigeria would have approximately 20,210 babies born into the country on the New Year’s day.
This represents the third largest population of newborns in the world on Jan. 1, 2018, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said.
UNICEF also said nearly 386,000 babies would be born worldwide on New Year’s Day, representing some 90 per cent in less developed regions.
The agency reported that Kiribati’s Christmas Island in the Pacific would most likely welcome 2018’s first baby while the U.S., its last.
Globally, over half of these births are estimated to take place in nine countries, according to UNICEF.
These are: India, 69,070; China, 44,760; Nigeria, 20,210; Pakistan, 14,910; Indonesia, 13,370; United States, 11,280; Democratic Republic of Congo, 9,400; Ethiopia, 9,020; and Bangladesh, 8,370.
While many babies would survive, some would not make it past their first day, UNICEF said.
Stefan Peterson, UNICEF’s Chief of Health, said on Monday that the agency was challenging nations around the world to make sure more newborns survive their first days of life.
“This New Year, UNICEF’s resolution is to help give every child more than an hour, more than a day, more than a month – more than survival,” Peterson said.
In 2016, an estimated 2,600 children died within the first 24 hours every day of the year, according to the UN agency.
UNICEF said that for almost two million newborns, their first week was also their last.
In all, 2.6 million children died before the end of their first month, the global children’s agency disclosed.
UNICEF said more than 80 per cent of the children died from preventable and treatable causes such as premature birth, complications during delivery, and infections like sepsis and pneumonia.
Peterson stressed: “We call on governments and partners to join the fight to save millions of children’s lives by providing proven, low-cost solutions.”
Over the past two decades, the world has seen unprecedented progress in child survival, halving the number of children worldwide who die before their fifth birthday to 5.6 million in 2016.
But in spite of these advances, there has been slower progress for newborns, UNICEF noted adding, babies dying in the first month account for 46 per cent of all deaths among children under five.
In February 2018, UNICEF would launch ‘Every Child Alive,’ a global campaign to demand and deliver affordable, quality health care solutions for every mother and newborn.
These include a steady supply of clean water and electricity at health facilities, the presence of a skilled health attendant during birth, disinfecting the umbilical cord, breastfeeding within the first hour after birth, and skin-to-skin contact between the mother and child.
“We are now entering the era when all the world’s newborns should have the opportunity to see the 22nd century,” Peterson added.
Unfortunately, nearly half of the children born this year likely will not, the UNICEF official regretted.
“A child born in Sweden in January 2018 is most likely to live to 2100, while a child from Somalia would be unlikely to live beyond 2075,” he lamented.
NEWS
Gov. Ahmed Condemns Attack On Worshippers; Describes Action As Satanic
Kwara State Governor, Dr Abdulfatah Ahmed, has condemned the midnight attack on worshippers on the eve of the new year on Ibrahim Taiwo Road in Ilorin.
The governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Abdulwahaab Oba described the dastardly attack as criminal, satanic and alien to the state.
Ahmed, however, commended those who made efforts to protect some of the victims regardless of their religious inclination.
He therefore called on security agencies to immediately launch an investigation into the incident and unravel the perpetrators of the unholy act with a view to bringing them to book.
“Peace is sine qua non for the development of any society and the government will not tolerate any act capable of breaching peace, unity and tranquility of the state,” he said.
NEWS
Kwara Speaker Condemns Hoodlums’ Attacks On Churches In llorin
The Speaker of Kwara House of Assembly, Dr Ali Ahmad, has condemned the attacks on worshippers on New Year’s eve in some churches in llorin.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some churches on lbrahim Taiwo Road were attacked by some yet-to-be identified persons in the early hours of Monday during the New Year service.
The Speaker, in a statement jointly signed by his Special Assistant (Media), Shuaib Abdulkadir and the Chief Press Secretary to the State House of Assembly, AbdulRahman Sanni, expressed disgust over the attacks.
Ahmad, however, called for calm, adding that the attack was not religiously motivated, but believed to have been carried out by some hoodlums.
“They must be brought to book to serve as deterrent to others.
“Peace is the pivot of socio-economic transformation of any society and one of the indices of development,” he said.
He commended the Police Commissioner, Alhaji Ado Lawan, for police prompt intervention which brought the situation under control.
The speaker called for investigation into the incident with a view to apprehending those behind the attacks on the innocent worshippers.
He urged the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Kamaldeen Ajibade, to ensure that those arrested in connection were prosecuted. (NAN)
NEWS
Aisha Buhari Welcomes FCT’s First Baby Of The Year
Wife of the President, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, yesterday welcomed the birth of the first baby of the year 2018, in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Master Owoichoya Daniel Okpe, who was born at about 12:03am on the New Year Day to Mr. Okpe Joseph Onoja and Mrs. Olufisayo Onoja.
The baby, who weighed six pounds at the time of his birth, was born through Caesarean Section at the Bwari General Hospital.
Mrs. Buhari who was represented by former deputy governor of Plateau State, Mrs. Pauline Tallen, presented the baby and his parents assorted gifts and undisclosed amount of money.
Speaking to newsmen at the hospital, the father of the baby, Mr. Okpe Joseph Onoja, appreciated the wife of the president for the kind gesture shown him and his family, and prayed for the quick recovery of the first family’s ailing son, Yusuf Buhari.
Explaining how the search for the first baby of the year was carried out, Dr. Osagie Osayande, medical director of the Bwari General Hospital, told newsmen that emissaries were dispatched to various hospitals across the Federal Capital Territory to keep watch on the exact time at which the various births occurred.
He said that at the end of the checks, Bwari General Hospital was found to have produced the first baby of the year in the FCT.
Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Aisha Alhassan, who was represented by the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Youth Development, Mrs. Ifeoma Muoghalu, urged nursing mothers at the hospital to maintain good personal hygiene even as she urged them to practice baby-friendly method of breastfeeding. She also supervised the giving of gifts to all the nursing mothers who were delivered of their babies on New Year’s Day.
Secretary to the Board of the Hospital, Mrs. Amanda Pam, also appreciated the wife of the president for the kind gesture shown the nursing mothers at the hospital, and enjoined Nigerians to keep on praying for the speedy recovery of Yusuf Buhari.