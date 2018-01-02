FEATURES
Abuja Industrial Park And The Ministerial Life-Line
The concept of the Abuja Industrial Park, AIP, elicited quite a wide range of interest when the news broke out in 2010, initiated and promoted by Zeberced Nigeria Limited, a Turkish Business interest that has been operating in the construction and infrastructural development sectors in Abuja since 2007, the Industrial Park promised to be a phenomenal development with the grains of boosting the much needed presence of private sector driven entrepreneur activities in the nation’s capital city. The optimism that greeted the project derived from details of its blueprint.
Strategically located on 250 hectares of land at the Idu Industrial Zone, Phase II, the park is designed to host 117 industries complimented with a myriad of support services and Small, Medium Enterprise, SMEs. With a total investment value of USD 1.8 billion, the AIP is planned to attract investments from Turkey, other parts of the globe as well Nigerian entrepreneurs and with a capacity of providing job opportunities skilled and unskilled Nigerians. The gargantuan novel project is designed to be independent in terms of critical facilities such as a 100MW of electricity, an Airport, a railway, a waste water treatment plant, hotels, banks and shopping complexes among others.
Work commenced in earnest in 2013 and within a short space of time, the initiators of the park had conducted basic requirements of land survey, Utility Survey Plan (USP), land use plan and engineering design which were promptly approved by the Federal Capital Development Authority, FCDA. Having paid over 128,000,000 million naira as compensation to the original owners of the land, the initiators of the project also went ahead to complete earth work to the grading level of the first phase of the road network covering sixty-eight industrial plots; the construction of an Administrative block, a power plant, waste and clear water recycling clean plants among other essential services. That was just as, batching plants and an 8,000 block per hour block industry with interchangeable moulds for interlock; concrete pipes of up to 2 meters wide were installed to facilitate construction of the supper structures.
However, even though the project was regarded in official circles as falling under the programme, and in spite of the zeal of shown by the promoters at inception, the Abuja Industrial Park has been very slow in its progress to the point that, many feared it might eventually turn out a still born, a mirage or another failed lofty ambition. The impediments of its progress include the non construction of the only access road needed to fast track mobilization of equipment and execution of the other aspects of the project. There is also the problem posed by the Abuja Water Board line which the FCDA need to relocate outside the boundaries of the park where it presently lies. The absence of rail siding from the Abuja Light Rail Station to the proposed railway station in the park is yet another teething challenge that has showed the speed of the project. The promoters of the AIP, Zeberced are also yet to reach agreement with the relevant government agencies over purchase of excess 50MW for use by the national grid out of the 100MW to be generated at the park.
Speaking at the inter-ministerial committee meeting, the Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment, Hajiya Aisha Abubakar said the essence fo the committee is to, “map out strategies toward the speedy realization of the Abuja Industrial Park.” She described the AIP as a concept in —- with the “Special Economic Zones strategy adopted by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration towards the speedy diversification of the economy and also supports the government policy on the promotion of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)” Hajiya Aisha Abubakar said the committee under her supervision will henceforth, “leave no stone unturned in the effort to actualize the Abuja Industrial Park”. She reiterated the commitment of the government to the attainment of the objectives of the economic recovery growth plan and thus, the presence at the meeting, the minister of state, Federal Ministry of power, Works and Housing, the Executive Secretary of the FCDA among other critical stake holders in the AID.
The significance of the Abuja Industrial Park cannot be over emphasized. In the context of the nation’s capital city, the APP comes as the first major private sector – driven employment out let for the teeming young Nigerians, skilled and unskilled that stream into the city in search of job opportunities.
The country to attain exporter of finished industrial products thereby, saving the stupendous foreign reserves presently expended on imports, the AIP will also serve as a catalyst for the emergence of similar ventures in other parts of the country.
What is more, the park is being wholly undertaken by a private sector player without the financial commitment of the government. It is a positive development that, at the end of the meeting, the meeting concluded that the AIP is consistent with the concept of the Abuja Master Plan as well as the overall Industrial Master Plan of the Federal Government which seeks to establish industrial clusters across the geo-political zones of the country. Describing the AIP as strategic in its location at kilometers from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport and 5 kilometers away from the Abuja City Centre, the committee members unanimously described the project as having the “capacity to boost the industrial and economic development in the FCT and the country at large.”
While attention of key players and the general public have been rekindled, all eyes are —- and focused on the Aisha Abubakar-led Committee on the fate of the park. Assurance that the inter0ministerial committee will deliver on its mission will derive from the immediate remora of all the bureaucratic bottle necks and other avoidable encumbrances hitherto put in the way of the Administration delivered in good time, the assurance give at the meeting to immediately mobilize the contractor given contract for the construction of the vital link needed for the movement of heavy construction equipment to the park. The FCT should also quickly redeem its pledge of relocating the water pipeline out of the park as well as begin the extension of rail siding line to the AIP.
For the park to spring back to life, it is equally very imperative that the Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Power, works and Housing, Alhaji Sulaiman Hassan should walk his talk by seeing to it that his Ministry accelerates the process of the power purchase agreement between the government and operators of the park. As he remarked at the meeting, the government should in fact, be excited with the deal in the context of its policy proclamation of expanding electricity supply through private sector participation in power generation. In the same vein, the support expressed for the AIP by ZEPZA at the meeting must be translated into fulfillment of its pledge readiness to grand Zeberced or the AIP, the Free Zone Status, once laid-down conditions are met. The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission should go beyond verbal assurances to taking concrete steps towards granting pioneer status to the Abuja Industrial Park.
Built Sector: Bridging Deficit, Low Income Housing Rocks 2017
CHIKA OKEKE take a cursory look at some major events that postioned the housing sector for global competitiveness in 2017.
It is estimated that Nigeria is taunted with over 17 million housing deficit across the local, states and federal level.
This however put pressure on the available land resources as two or more persons jostling to own homes were severally hoodwinked by land racketeers especially at the federal capital territory.
Notwithstanding the shortage, there are still increasing numbers of completed and unoccupied houses across the major cities of Abuja, Lagos and Portharcourt due to high rental fees.
With the mind boggling housing shortfall, government and the private sector embarked on series of initiatives to facilitate affordable housing for Nigerians.
While the ministry of power, works and housing (housing sector) has the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) and Federal Housing Authority (FHA) as its only agencies, the latter seems to be napping.
Aside the unveiling of a 260 Housing Units for medium, high income earners in Guzape district, Apo Abuja in collaboration with Bauhaus International Limited (BIL), the FHA was bereft of activities throughout 2017.
This is why there are heated debate by stakeholders to commercialise the agency for effective housing delivery across the states.
The ministry (housing sector) was almost dormant while FMBN and private sector livened the sector.
Below are highlights of major events in the built environment.
The year 2017 kicked off with the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) signing a $2bn Memorandum of Agreement (MoU) with Shelter Afrique and Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) for housing development across the country.
The immediate past Acting Managing Director of FMBN, Mr Richard Esin noted that the housing scheme is expected to create about 150, 000 jobs.
Thereafter, the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) posted an operating surplus of N2.7b for the year ended December 2016, a situation that marked the bank’s return to profitability for the first time in over two decades.
Esin who highlighted this at the bank’s 2016 Business Performance Review session which took place between 25th and 27th January in Abuja stated that the $2 billion construction finance deal would provide 10,000 housing units annually for the next 10 years.
In February, the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) assembled the creme-de-la-creme in the country at the conferment of Fellowship to 30 engineers with the theme, “Empowering Engineering Teachers: Bridging the Industry-Academia Gap”.
The Executive General Manager (CSR & Medical Services Division) Total E&P Nigeria Limited, Engr. Vincent Nnadi disclosed that the multi-national oil company has invested about $10bn in Nigerian economy in the last ten years.
In March, the Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Mustapha Baba Shehuri commissioned a 250 – Unit Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN)/ Kam Abioye Housing Estate, financed by FMBN and developed by Kam Abioye Nigeria Limited in Ilorin, Kwara state.
Shehuri advocated that home acquisition should be subsidized for workers even as he called for additional support in allocation of land and tax holidays.
The Association of Housing Corporations of Nigeria (AHCN) visited the headquarters of FMBN in May.
The President/Chairman of Council, AHCN, QS Mohammed Baba Adamu disclosed that the professional body has commenced the process of structuring a N500bn revolving housing intervention fund from the Central Bank of Nigeria to facilitate mass housing construction in Nigeria.
The FMBN, Mortgage Bankers Association of Nigeria (MBAN) and Real Estate Development Association of Nigeria (REDAN) joint parley was held in June.
The Managing Director of Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), Arc. Ahmed Dangiwa disclosed that his immediate priority is to embark on aggressive loan recovery and improvement of the banks’ loan portfolio.
In July, the Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE) organised another Fellowship Conferment ceremony of 24 Engineers in Abuja with the theme, “Power Sector Reform in Nigeria: The Missing Link”.
The engineers lamented brazen political interference four years after the privatisation of Power sector, a situation they linked to incessant power outage that have crippled many businesses.
The Nigerian Society of Engineers ( NSE ) commemorated the 80th birthday celebration of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo in Abuja.
Obasanjo warned Nigerians to stop calling him Matthew as the biblical Matthew was known as a stupid tax collector.
Three days later, the 11th Abuja International Housing Show (AIHS) organised by Fesadeb Media Group Limited kicked off with the theme: ‘Solving Nigeria’s Housing Challenge through Innovative Finance and Infrastructure Solution”.
The Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun revealed that Presidency has targetted about N1trillion for new Social Housing Programme through combined efforts of the public and private sector.
The scheme which is included in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan ( ERGP) of the government would deliver about 2.5m housing units over the planned period using mainly local materials for construction.
The Quantity Surveyors Registration Board of Nigeria (QSRBN) organised the 7th Building and Construction Roundtable (BCERT 7) with the theme, “Nigeria’s Competitiveness in Global Quantity Surveying for National Development”.
The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola challenged Quantity Surveyors (QS) in Nigeria on the need to adopt international certification for their professional services.
On August, the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) disbursed Home Renovation Loans worth N643m to 740 federal civil servants across the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) through the Federal Government Staff Housing Loans Board (FGSHLB).
The Managing Director / Chief Executive of FMBN, Arc Ahmed Dangiwa noted that the sum of N3. 35bn has so far been disbursed to 4, 342 beneficiaries across the country for both federal and state civil servants as well as employees of the organised private sector through the loan window.
At the 6th Meeting of the National Council on Lands, Housing and Urban Development, organised by the ministry with the theme, “Building for Inclusion, Growth and Prosperity”, the Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola called for a review of Procurement Laws to facilitate the delivery of affordable housing.
While rejecting the 15 percent mobilisation fee paid to contractors for projects, he suggested for 50 percent mobilisation fee adding that the procurement law is obstructing the development and growth of Nigeria.
On 12th September, the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) in collaboration with Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) organised a 2-day Stakeholders workshop on Mobile Storage Vessels and Photovoltaic Standards in Abuja.
The president of NSE, Engr. Oliver Otis Anyaeji indicted marketers over the continued use of substandard vessels in the storage and transportation of PMS and other petroleum products.
Also, the Housing Circuit Magazine in collaboration with Senate Committee on Land, Housing and Urban Development organised a 2-day Housing Summit with the theme, “Addressing Housing Stock Deficit in Nigeria”.
Vice President, Prof Yomi Osinbajo who was represented by the minister of state power, works & housing, Surv. Suleiman Hassan Zarman lamented that the housing deficit is unacceptably high despite various policies and strategies adopted by the federal government aimed at combating the housing problems.
The FCT Chapter of Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP) organised a conference with the theme,”Making Abuja A Smart City”.
A fellow of the Institute, TPL Saka Olajide pointed out that high cost of funding infrastructure is one of the greatest challenges militating against smart city project saying that stakeholders and government cannot own an efficient system without investing huge funds.
In October, the Abuja chapter of Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers (NICE) held the 2017 Civil Engineering Conference/ AGM with the theme, ‘Fighting Corruption in Nigeria: The Role of Engineering Professionals’.
At the event, former World Bank Vice President, Dr Oby Ezekwesili regretted that nearly $600bn profit after the discovery of oil that Nigeria is still battling with poor development of critical infrastructure considered to be the backbone of any development.
The 26th Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) October lecture with the theme, “Energy Situation In Africa: Opportunities and Challenges” provided another opportunity to expose the lapses in the power sector.
Immediate past president of the Federation of African Engineering Organisations (FAEO), Engr. Mustapha Balarabe Musa emphasised that out of N449bn total invoice for Market Operators (MO) and Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) in 2016 that Distribution Companies (DISCO’s) only remitted N127bn, amounting to 28 percent.
The commissioning of River Park Estate and Community Police Station Lugbe, off Airport road Abuja was another event targetted at trimming down the housing deficit.
Former president Olusegun Obasanjo disclosed that it would take Nigeria almost 2030 to bridge the housing deficit with the construction of 500, 000 housing units per annum.
At the 2017 World Cities Day and World Habitat Day with the theme, “Housing Policies: Affordable Homes and Innovative Governance, Open Cities”, the Minister of State for Power, works and Housing, Surv. Suleiman Hassan Zarma regretted the increase in housing deficit despite the implementation of various housing policies and programmes.
Committed to city planning, the Abuja chapter of Nigerian Institute Of Town Planners (NITP) marked the 2017 World Town Planning Day on 8th November with the theme, “Inclusive Cities & Communities”.
The United Nations -Habitat programme manager for Nigeria, Tpl Kabir Yari hinted that 60 percent of Nigerians lived in informal settlements that depicted characteristics of slums.
The 27th Biennial Conference of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) with the theme, ‘Developing the Economy for Sustainable Growth: The Construction Industry as an Effective Stimulant’ provided insight into government spending in the ministry.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who was represented by the minister of state power, works and housing II, Surv. Suleiman Hassan Zarma revealed that federal government paid about N50 billion to 62 contractors working on 149 projects this year in order to continue works on the nation’s roads and bridges and sustain the workforce.
Determined to end capital flight and boost indigenous companies, the 50th Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Conference/ Annual General Meeting with the theme, “Diversification of Nigerian Economy: Engineering Perspective” paved the way.
The minister of science and technology, Engr. Ogbonnaya Onu declared it’s intention to mandate the ministry of Interior to stop granting expatriate quota to foreign companies for any expertise available in Nigeria.
Moved to boost the organisations image, the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) organised the 2017 Management Staff Retreat with the theme,”Towards Improving FMBN Transaction Turnaround Time”.
The managing director/chief executive of FMBN, Arc. Ahmed Dangiwa hinted that the bank has recovered about N2.4bn this year from delinquent debtors as against the cumulative figure of N8.3bn in 2016.
Worried by the alarming cases of money laundering, the Nigerian Institute of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) called on federal government to parley with the professional body in ensuring that transactions in real estate sector contained the stamp and seal of Estate Surveyors and Valuers Registration Board of Nigeria (ESVARBON) during the Associate induction of 292 members in Abuja on December.
The 2-day public hearing on a “Motion on the Need to Ensure full Compliance with the National Housing Fund (NHF) Act for effective housing delivery in Nigeria (HR.59/2017); “a bill for an act to repeal the Federal mortgage bank of Nigeria Act and an act to establish the Institute of Mortgage Brokers and Lenders of Nigeria to ensure professionalism in the system and for related matters (HB.465)” was yet another event that unveiled the lapses in the sector.
The Managing director/ chief executive of FMBN, Arc Ahmed Dangiwa highlighted the unfilled gaps in the existing legal framework militating against the banks performance as it’s inability to meet 720, 000 housing units required yearly to meet the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) now Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on housing.
The year wrapped up with the 6th Fellowship Conferment Lecture and ceremony, organised by Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE) with the theme, “Nigerian Content Oil & Gas Act: Extending the Act to cover other sectors of the Economy”.
Deputy national president of Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers, Engr. Onochie Anyaoku called on oil and gas companies operating in Nigeria to participate in funding research and development, emphasising that the problems in the sector must be solved by Nigerians.
The Nigerian Health Sector: 2017 In Retrospect
Health, one of the most critical sectors that drive the Nigerian economy, was crowded with issues in 2017; ranging from meager health budget, frequent strikes by health workers to disease outbreaks. ODIRI UCHENUNU-IBEH reviews most of these developments.
Health Budget
An Abuja Declaration, signed in 2001 by all member countries of the African Union (AU), including Nigeria, recommended that for the continent to be at par with other nations of the world in terms of healthcare provision, at least 15 percent of their annual budget, should be allocated to the health sector.
Nigeria’s 2017 health budget fell short of that promise as only a meager 4.17 percent of the budget of N7.298 trillion presented by President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly for approval was allocated to the health sector.
Further analysis by Partnership for Advocacy in Child and Family Health (PACFaH), a health policy advocacy project led by Nigerian NGOs, shows that as a percentage of the total annual budget, the 2017 health budget is one of the lowest in the last 10 years. Over the last decade, the 2012 health budget was the highest (5.95 percent) as a percentage of the annual budget.
Although proposed capital spending for health in 2017 is 80 percent higher than in 2016, PACFaH said the real increase, considering the devaluation of the naira, is just 16 percent. Also, in nominal terms, the proposed capital expenditure for 2017 is virtually the same as the 2007 health capex.
The implication of this is that the federal government spent only N304 billion on the health of over 180 million Nigerians, amounting to N1,688 per citizen for the whole year. This is so insignificant when compared to issues like the high maternal and child mortality rates, poor primary health facilities, lack of functioning cancer machines, malnutrition and poor health emergency responses that have marred the improvement of the Nigerian health sector over the years.
Frequent industrial actions
Government hospitals in Nigeria have in recent times been bedeviled with several chronic problems which have led to frequent strikes by health workers; in 2017, the story was the same.
Part of the reasons for the strikes by health workers in 2017 were issues relating to withholding of staff emoluments and denial of other legitimate privileges such as annual increment of salaries, inadequate or obsolete equipment in wards and clinics as well as security breaches among others. The inability of government to grant their demands has led to some of them going to other countries to look for better offers.
Stakeholders believe that if not tackled, Nigerians very soon will go to government hospitals and not see a doctor because statistics from University Teaching Hospital (UCH), Ibadan shows that the health crisis in Nigeria is unprecedented as the mass exodus hits alarming proportions.
From the statistics, Nigeria has 80,000 registered doctors; more than 50,000 are practising abroad; 92 per cent of Nigerian doctors in Nigeria are considering finding a job abroad and 70 percent of them are making plans to leave for foreign lands and are taking exams to that effect.
A total of 236 doctors wrote Primaries for West Africa College of Physicians in 2017 to gain admission to Nigerian Teaching Hospitals whereas five years ago, over 1,000 wrote the same exam. Similarly, 660 wrote the Professional and Linguistic Assessments Board (PLAB) test which provides the main route for International Medical Graduat to practice in the United Kingdom over this primaries exam. Over 1000 have registered for the next PLAB.
Already it takes an old patient two hours and three hours for new patients to see a doctor on the average and over 100 doctors have resigned from UCH this year, 800 doctors have resigned from Lagos state hospitals with 100 this month alone.
Over 200 Doctors and nurses have resigned from Ladoke Akintola Teaching Hospital this year and Kebbi state has been unable to employ a single doctor in two years despite multiple adverts for employment.
Across the nation the story is the same and the scary part is no one seems to be bothered.
Disease Outbreaks
The first quarter of this year witnessed an outbreak of meningitis. The World Health Organisation (WHO) was notified of the outbreak by the Government of Nigeria on 20 February 2017. The first case was reported in Zamfara state during epidemiology week 50 (December 12-18, 2016).
Between December 2016 and 23 June 2017, a total of 14,513 cases with 1,166 deaths (Case Fatality Rate=8.0 percent) had been reported from 24 States. Of the reported cases, 1,002 (6.9 per cent) were laboratory tested; of which 463 (46.2 per cent) were confirmed positive for bacterial meningitis. Neisseria meningitides serogroup C was the predominant (75.4 percent) cause of meningitis amongst those who tested positive.
Children between five to 14 years age group were the most affected, accounting for 6,791 (46.8 percent) cases. The states which were most affected by this outbreak were Zamfara, Sokoto, and Katsina, which accounted for nearly 89 percent of these cases.
In the same year, Nigeria witnessed another Lassa fever outbreak that affected 17 Nigerian states (Anambra, Bauchi, Borno, Cross-River, Ebonyi, Edo, Enugu, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, Kogi, Nasarawa, Ogun, Ondo, Plateau, Rivers, and Taraba) that have reported at least one confirmed case. The outbreak is currently active in five states (Kaduna, Bauchi, Edo, Ondo and Plateau).
On 18 June 2017, the Nigerian Ministry of Health notified WHO of an outbreak of hepatitis E located in the north-east region of the country. The outbreak propagated rapidly due to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the region which arises from the volatile security situation in north-eastern Nigeria and continues to persist.
Since the peak of the outbreak in Borno state in week 25, the number of cases has been re-increasing from week 42 to week 46, mainly due to the spread of the outbreak in Rann and Balge. No case of acute jaundice was reported in Mobbar since week 35.
On 7 June 2017, WHO was notified of a cholera outbreak in Kwara State, and between 1 May and 30 June 2017, suspected cholera cases in Kwara State were reported from five local government areas; Asa (18), Ilorin East (450), Ilorin South (215).Ilorin West (780), and Moro (50). Meanwhile, information for local government areas is missing for 45 of the suspected cases.
The first cases of acute watery diarrhea were reported during the last week of April 2017 and a sharp increase in the number of cases and deaths has been observed since 1 May 2017. However, the number of new cases reported has shown a decline over the last four reporting weeks.
As of 30 June 2017, a total of 1558 suspected cases of cholera have been reported including 11 deaths (case fatality rate: 0.7 percent). 13 of these cases were confirmed by culture in laboratory. 50 percent of the suspected cases reported are male and 49 percent are female (information for gender is missing for 1 percent of the suspected cases). The disease is affecting all age groups.
On 26th September, 2017, an outbreak of monkey pox was reported to WHO and suspected cases geographically spread across 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). On the other hand, 59 laboratories confirmed cases have been reported from 12 states (Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Benue, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Lagos, Rivers, Imo and Nasarawa) and FCT.
Improving Primary Healthcare Delivery
Stakeholders in health sector note that the recent decision by the National Assembly to implement the 2014 National Health Act is an indication that healthcare delivery in the country, particularly at primary level, is inefficient.
President of the Senate Bukola Saraki said the Senate would implement the act, including the one per cent consolidated fund to enhance funding of the country’s healthcare system, although the implementation was not included in the proposed 2018 budget.
Saraki observed that the act “stipulates that one per cent of consolidated fund should be set aside for healthcare provision’’.
Appraising the decision of the Senate, concerned citizens observe that primary healthcare services in Nigeria are deficient and should be revitalised through additional funding and political will.
According to them, the determination of the National Assembly to implement the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund will be a great breakthrough for improving primary healthcare delivery in Nigeria.
Sen. Olanrewaju Tejuoso, Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, said the fund provided in the act would generate more than N54 billion for health intervention programmes.
“The act provides that one per cent of the consolidated revenue should be a statutory transfer to the appropriate agencies.
“It means the fund will go to particular pockets as grant to provide basic healthcare to Nigerians.
“It is supposed to be a minimum of one per cent of consolidated revenue to support the funding coming from other partners,’’ he said.
He said the fund would be domiciled with the agencies and if it was not spent, it would be used the following year.
Further to this development, for more efficient primary healthcare delivery, Dr Faisal Shuaib, Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, said the agency would address the challenges of primary healthcare system.
He said the agency would ensure effective human resources, good equipment, availability of drugs, better power supply, regular water and the general management of Primary Health Care (PHC) system.
He said the agency had designed programmes and interventions to improve the efficiency and quality of PHC services.
Shuaib said the agency had concluded plans to roll out Community Health Influencers and Promoters of Health Services Programme to scale up demand for primary health care services in rural communities.
He added that the programme would change the landscape of primary healthcare system in the country, promising that the agency would reach out to remote areas where people lacked access to healthcare.
“During the programme, an average of 10 women per ward who have minimum of elementary or secondary school education will be identified to participate in the programme.
“Such women will be trained on basic health services such as provision of first aid, motivational talks, promotion of good hygiene and environmental sanitation in the community.
“They will also conduct a house-to-house visit with the aim of creating demand for ante-natal and other health services and make referrals to the nearest health facilities.
“However, the trained women are not going to replace Community Health Extension Workers and Juniors Community Health Extension Workers but they are going to assist in the communities,’’ he said.
Similarly, Prof. Isaac Adewole, the Minister of Health, said government would utilise health segment of N-Power programme to tackle the need for human resources.
“We are tapping to the 1,500 midwives that are available for deployment across the country; we have more than 20,000 young people within the N-Power Health Programme.
“The National Primary Health Care Development Agency will inaugurate Community Health Influencers and Promoters of Health Services Programme that will function like the old village health care workers and health inspectors, and its personnel will go from house-to-house in villages and encourage people to come to access facilities.
“Part of the challenges we have is that we have the facilities and the facilities are not patronised by the people.
“Either because the people had lost interest in the past or they go there and there were no personnel to attend to them or there were no drugs but we are changing that narrative,’’ Adewole said.
He also said the government had been revitalising Primary Health Care centres, beginning with 110 Primary Health Care centres across the country, while the Federal Government had been partnering the state governments in that regard.
“Part of what the Basic Health Care Provision Fund will do is to pay for human resources for health and also pay for maintenance so that you will not revitalise today and in the next few years, the system will fall apart,’’ Adewole explained.
For sustainability, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency insists that the Federal Government has made it very clear that health is a priority sector.
To boost rural healthcare services, the agency announces that it has set up national routine immunisation coordination centre as an engine room to ensure better coordination of routine immunisation activities nationwide.(NANFeatures)