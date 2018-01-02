NEWS
Edo LG Poll: Aspirants Urge Politicians To Shun Self Serving Tendencies
Ahead of the election into local government areas of Edo State, one of the aspirants jostling for the Chairmanship seat of Oredo local government area, Comrade Curtis Ugbo, has urged politicians seeking public office to see it as a call to impact on the lives of the masses rather than for self serving and aggrandizement.
The Political and social activist who is seeking the All Progressive Congress, APC, party’s ticket gave this charge in his 2018, new year message said if given the mandate Oredo under his watch will record rapid development as one of populous cosmopolitan Council in the state.
While expressing optimism in the lives of Nigerians in the New Year, he also urged eligible voters to obtain their voters cards to exercise their franchise.
“In this penultimate election campaign year, I encourage all of us to register to vote and obtain our voters card so that we can make our voices heard in the LGA election booths.
“To our politicians, I urge us to look beyond the acquisition of power so that we can see the rewards for service. And most of all, to remember to compete fairly, decently, and humanly bearing in mind that power comes from God alone. And only by his permission can any man be promoted or demoted.
“Let me assure you all, that if elected as the Oredo LGA Chairman by the grace of God and God willing; all Oredo LGA youths, artisans, entertainers, graduate and non graduate will be gainfully employed.
“Under my watch as Oredo LGA Chairman, the Secretariat is going to be ICT driven for proper records, accountability and transparency. There will be no room for redundancy and a proper biometrics of LGA staffs and taxes will technologically driven”
“Although we have been so marginalized as Oredo LGA people even with our richness in oil wells, I call for unity, tolerance, mutual respect, and justice; because in their is our only true hopes of progress and development for a greater tomorrow for our children, grandchildren and those unborn”
Nigeria Hosts First International Shooting Coaching Course In Abuja
Brig.-Gen. Oladeji Adeoye (rtd), President, Nigeria Shooting Federation (NSF) says the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Grade D Coaching Course will begin in Abuja from Jan. 21-26.
Adeoye told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday that the global event was the first to be hosted by the federation since its establishment in 1986.
He urged the nation’s coaches to register for the course so as to become ISSF certified coaches instead going abroad to acquire the certificate.
“I am very happy to see our board’s efforts yielding significant fruits since it was inaugurated on July 21, 2017.
“Applicants for ISSF Grade D coaching certificate in pistol and riffle from around the world will participate in the course.
“We assure participants of wonderful time because of the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development’s support for the event,” he said.
Adeoye called on corporate organizations and philanthropists to support the federation in its bid to make the nation the hub of shooting sport in Africa.
NAN reports that ISSF Grade A tutors and ex-world shooting champions will serve as resource persons during the course. (NAN)
Iran Accuses Saudi, U.S., UK For Being Behind Anti-Gov’t Protests
A senior Iranian security official on Tuesday accused Saudi Arabia, the U.S. and Britain of being “major players” behind recent anti-government protests, a local reported.
“Certain countries are waging a proxy war against the Islamic republic via social media and the internet,’’ Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said.
He said that the U.S, Britain and Saudi Arabia are behind the recent riots in Iran, adding that the hash tags and social media campaigns in Iran are all being guided by these countries.
“Based on our analyses, around 27 per cent of the new hash tags against Iran are generated by the Saudi government,” the Iranian official said.
Shamkhani also said this foreign-backed intervention is aimed at hampering Iran’s progress in different spheres.
“What is happening in Iran will be over in a few days, and there is no reason to worry at all,’’ he noted.
No fewer than eight people, seven civilians and one security policeman were killed as protests against the government’s economic policies, including looming price hikes, continued in major cities in Iran over the past days.
According to Iran’s security officials, scores of protesters had been arrested.
Iranian Protesters Attack Police Stations – News, Social Media Report
Iranian protesters attacked police stations late into the night on Monday, news agency and social media reports said.
Videos on social media showed an intense clash in the central town of Qahderijan between security forces and protesters who were trying to occupy a police station, which was partially set ablaze.
There were unconfirmed reports of several casualties among demonstrators.
In the western city of Kermanshah, protesters set fire to a traffic police post, but no one was hurt in the incident, Mehr news agency said.
Demonstrations continued for a fifth day.
Some 13 people were reported killed on Sunday in the worst wave of unrest since crowds took to the streets in 2009 to condemn the re-election of then-president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.
The protests have put pressure on the clerical leaders in power since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
President Hassan Rouhani made a televised call for calm on Sunday, saying Iranians had the right to criticise but must not cause unrest.
In the central city of Najafabad, a demonstrator opened fire on police with a hunting rifle, killing one and wounding three others, state television said.
Earlier, state TV said armed demonstrators on Sunday had tried to seize police and military bases but were stopped by “strong resistance from security forces.”
It gave no further details and there was no independent confirmation.
State TV had reported that 10 people were killed in protests on Sunday.
On Monday, that death toll rose when the deputy governor of the western Hamadan Province, Saeed Shahrokhi, told ISNA news agency that another three protesters were killed on Sunday in the city of Tuyserkan.
Hundreds have been arrested, according to officials and social media. Online video showed police in the capital Tehran firing water cannon to disperse demonstrators, in footage said to have been filmed on Sunday.
Protests against economic hardships and alleged corruption erupted in Iran’s second city of Mashhad on Thursday and escalated across the country into calls for the religious establishment to step down.
Some of the anger was directed at Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, breaking a taboo surrounding the man who has been supreme leader of Iran since 1989.
Video posted on social media showed crowds of people walking through the streets, some chanting “Death to the dictator!” Reuters was not immediately able to verify the footage.
The Fars news agency reported “scattered groups” of protesters in Tehran on Monday and said a ringleader had been arrested.
People protest in Tehran, Iran December 30, 2017 in this picture obtained from social media.
“The government will show no tolerance for those who damage public property, violate public order and create unrest in society,” Rouhani said in his address on Sunday.
Unsigned statements on social media urged Iranians to continue to demonstrate in 50 towns and cities.
The government said it was temporarily restricting access to the Telegram messaging app and Instagram. There were reports that internet mobile access was blocked in some areas.
Iran is a major OPEC oil producer and regional power deeply involved in Syria and Iraq as part of a battle for influence with rival Saudi Arabia.
Many Iranians resent those foreign interventions, and want their leaders to create jobs at home, where youth unemployment reached 28.8 per cent in 2017.
Among reported fatalities, two people were shot dead in the southwestern town of Izeh on Sunday and several others were injured, ILNA news agency quoted a member of parliament as saying.
“I do not know whether yesterday’s shooting was done by rally participants or the police and this issue is being investigated,” Hedayatollah Khademi was quoted as saying.
Regional governor Mostafa Samali told Fars that only one person was killed in an incident unrelated to the protests, and the suspected shooter had been arrested.
Iranian police arrested 100 protesters in capital on Monday, official told ILNA
Almost nine years since the “Green movement” reformist protests were crushed by the state, Iran’s adversaries voiced their support for the resurgence of anti-government sentiment.
U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted: “The great Iranian people have been repressed for many years.
They are hungry for food and for freedom.
Along with human rights, the wealth of Iran is being looted. TIME FOR CHANGE!”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the “brave Iranians” taking to streets to protest a regime that “wastes tens of billions of dollars spreading hate”.
I wish the Iranian people success in their noble quest for freedom,” he said in a video posted on his Facebook page.
German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel urged “all sides (to) refrain from violent actions”.`
