Edo LG Poll: Aspirants Urge Politicians To Shun Self Serving Tendencies

Ahead of the election into local government areas of Edo State, one of the aspirants jostling for the Chairmanship seat of Oredo local government area, Comrade Curtis Ugbo, has urged politicians seeking public office to see it as a call to impact on the lives of the masses rather than for self serving and aggrandizement.

The Political and social activist who is seeking the All Progressive Congress, APC, party’s ticket gave this charge in his 2018, new year message said if given the mandate Oredo under his watch will record rapid development as one of populous cosmopolitan Council in the state.

While expressing optimism in the lives of Nigerians in the New Year, he also urged eligible voters to obtain their voters cards to exercise their franchise.

“In this penultimate election campaign year, I encourage all of us to register to vote and obtain our voters card so that we can make our voices heard in the LGA election booths.

“To our politicians, I urge us to look beyond the acquisition of power so that we can see the rewards for service. And most of all, to remember to compete fairly, decently, and humanly bearing in mind that power comes from God alone. And only by his permission can any man be promoted or demoted.

“Let me assure you all, that if elected as the Oredo LGA Chairman by the grace of God and God willing; all Oredo LGA youths, artisans, entertainers, graduate and non graduate will be gainfully employed.

“Under my watch as Oredo LGA Chairman, the Secretariat is going to be ICT driven for proper records, accountability and transparency. There will be no room for redundancy and a proper biometrics of LGA staffs and taxes will technologically driven”

“Although we have been so marginalized as Oredo LGA people even with our richness in oil wells, I call for unity, tolerance, mutual respect, and justice; because in their is our only true hopes of progress and development for a greater tomorrow for our children, grandchildren and those unborn”