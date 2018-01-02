CRIME
Insubordination: Lagos Police Sacks 9, Demotes 25 For Drunkenness, Others
State Police Command has sacked nine cops for going against certain rules of the force.
25 others were demoted for offences bordering, “on gross insubordination, incivility and drunkenness, among others.”
The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chike Oti who stated this also added that 60 rank and files policemen “faced disciplinary action for misconduct.”
Oti said: “This is in keeping with the promise he made to the good people of Lagos State on assumption of office that there will be no room for corrupt and indisciplined police officers under his watch”.
