NSE Market Indices Resume 2018 With 0.06% Marginal Growth

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) market indices for the first trading day of 2018 on Tuesday recorded a marginal growth of 0.06 per cent .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the index rose by 21.56 points or 0.06 per cent to close at 38,264.75 compared with 38,243.19 achieved on Friday.

Also, the market capitalisation which opened at N13.609 trillion lost N8 billion or 0.06 per cent to close at N13.617 trillion.

A breakdown of the price movement chart indicated that CAP led the gainers’ table for the day, gaining N1.70 to close at N35.70 per share.

National Salt followed with a gain of 72k to close at N19.22, while PZ Industries gained 55k to close at N21.15 per share.

International Breweries added 49k to close at N54.99, while Dangote Sugar Refinery appreciated by 30k to close at N20.36 per share.

Conversely, Forte Oil recorded the highest loss, dropping by N1.48 to close at N42 per share.

Unilever trailed with a loss of 79k to close at N40.21, while Ecobank Transnational Incorporated shed 73k to close at N16.27 per share.

Stanbic IBTC was down by 60k to close at N40.90, while Union Bank of declined by 29k to close at N7.51 per share.

Also, the volume of shares traded dropped by 55.72 per cent with an exchange of 248.55 million shares valued at N1.78 billion transacted in 3,035 deals.

This was against a total of 561.27 million shares worth N6.89 trillion traded in 2,722 deals on Friday.

Transcorp was the most active stock, trading 102.77 million shares valued at N150.72 million.

Zenith Bank followed with an account of 24.78 million shares worth N642.97 million, while Skye Bank traded 15.56 million shares valued at N7.82 million.

FCMB Group sold 13.62 million shares worth N21.13 million, while Access Bank exchanged 11.16 million shares valuednat N117.19 million. (NAN)