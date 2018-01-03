2 Oyo Prisoner Still In Prison Four, Months After Pardon

Four months after their purported released from various prisons across the country, two Oyo State prisoners are said to still languishing in Maximum Prison, Kirikiri, Lagos State.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the two prisoners, Musiliu Sulaiman and Moshud Olaremilekun Oladipupo were among seven prisoners pardoned by the state governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi through prerogative board of mercy.

Sulaiman has been in prison since 1996 and was condemned in 1999 and in 2013 it was commuted to life imprisonment.

It was learnt that Oladipupo has been in prison in 1992 and was condemned in June 1996 which was commuted to life in October 2009 by former governor Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala.

LEADERSHIP further gathered that five other prisoners serving in Ibara, Abeokuta Prison and Agodi Prison have been released.

Also, a prisoner on death row that was sentenced and later commuted to life in prison had been taken from condemned cell to prisoner’s cell.

Sources said other prisoners whose jail terms were reduced have been told when they are likely to be discharged.

The sources hinted that the two prisoners in question could not be released by the prison authority because their letters were signed and not stamped, saying the letter has been sent back to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) governor’s stamp.

According to a source, the letter has been in DPP office since October awaiting governor’s stamp.

“If the prison officials have ignored the stamp and go ahead to release the prisoners, they will be charged for dereliction of duty.

“They will be prosecuted and if found guilty, they will be dismissed from service,” the source said.