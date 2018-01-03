2018: My Government Embarking On Redemptive Mission – Akeredolu

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has said his administration will continue to make the welfare of the people its priority, saying government is embarking on a redemptive mission to bring succor to the people of the state at all levels.

The governor stated this during the annual first working day prayer gathering at the governor’s office, Alagbaka, Akure.

He noted that the government will continue to allow merit and justice to determine its course of action at all times, adding that the practice of viewing serious issue in the civil service from the prism of ethnicity, religion and politics have been abolished.

Akeredolu who appreciated the state workers for their support since the inception of his administration charges them to be more alive to their responsibilities.

He urged the workers to help government block leakages in the ministries and parastatals to enable government deliver its promises to the people of the state.

He said, “There can be no better time, for us to solicit your continued support and rededication to duty in the service of our people, than now when all of you radiate positive energy expected of your reinvigorated state, after deserved holidays.”

“This administration, at inception, pledged never to allow extraneous considerations, other than merit and justice, determine its course of action at all times

“We made a solemn vow to make the people’s welfare the directive principle of our activities. We assured diligent workers that nobody would be denied his or her due

“We promised that this Government would not play politics with workers’ salaries and promotion. We encouraged all and sundry to come on board to join in the crusade for the redemptive mission.

“I address you this morning with confidence, that despite the onerous challenges encountered since our assumption of office, we have been able to confront issues of governance with unyielding resolve to bring succour to the generality of the people in our dear State.”

Earlier in his message, the Bishop of Owo Anglican Diocese, Rt. Rev’d Stephen Ayodeji Fagbemi, charged the people to imbibe the habit of giving gratitude to God.

He stressed that it is only in doing so, that one can continue to enjoy divine mercy and grace.