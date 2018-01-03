Kaita Was A Quintessential Leader – el-Rufai

Kaduna state governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has described the former governor of old Kaduna state, Alhaji Lawal Kaita, who died on Tuesday, as a quintessential leader.

El-Rufai also said, the nation and both Kaduna and Katsina states lost a model for present and future leaders, who in his life time exhibited courage in leadership and patriotism in all his political engagements.

A statement issued by Samuel Aruwan, the governor’s spokesman said: “Alhaji Lawal Kaita was a quintessential and courageous leader who served the old Kaduna State meritoriously with dedication and commitment in the course of his leadership in 1983.

“As an elected governor of the old Kaduna State, he contributed immensely to the development, unity and progress of the old state.

“Alhaji Kaita was a patriot and a role model for present and future leaders.

“May Allah grant his soul Aljanna Firdausi and comfort his immediate family.”