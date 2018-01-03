Lawal Kaita Was A Fearless Democrat – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has described the late Governor of old Kaduna State, Alhaji Lawal Kaita, as a fearless democrat whose immense contribution to Nigeria’s democratic struggles would be etched in brass.

Reacting to the demise of Kaita at 85, the former Vice President said Kaita, who was his political associate, was a man of remarkable virtues who inspired whoever interacted with him.

According to Atiku, few Nigerian politicians have the courage to disagree with the people in power in order to sustain political patronage for survival.

Atiku explained that the late Kaita was never afraid to speak his mind in pursuit of his principles, including his insistence that political parties must respect internal democracy in order to be credible.

The Waziri Adamawa noted that the late Kaita had left an unblemished public service record because politicians of his generation were motivated by the passion for service.

He recalled that his close association with the Kaita was a beneficial experience because he was a man of vast knowledge of politics and its intricacies.

While extending his condolences to the government, family and the people of Katsina and Kaduna States, Atiku prayed to Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest in paradise.