Police Nab Badoo Cult Herbalist, Uncover Shrine

The Lagos State Police Command has recorded a major, breakthrough in the fight against the menace of Badoo cult in the state with the arrest of the group’s herbalist identified as Fatai Adebayo alias Alese.

It was learnt that the Lagos police command uncovered the shrine at Ayegbami quarters, Imosan in Ijebo-Ode, Ogun state where suspected badoo cult groups take oath before going on operations.

In an operation carried out by the Lagos State Police Command, Federal SARS attached to the police command and the Lagos State Taskforce Officers, the shrine was discovered following an arrest of suspected badoo cult members.

According to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Edgal Imohimi, who led the operation, the notorious cult group kingpin was arrested over the weekend while trying to escape through the waterways.

“All other suspects are in custody. In a confessional statement, one of the suspects described this shrine as the place where the suspects come before going on operation. “This is the piece of stone which they use and according to the suspect, there is no operation which they go for without first coming here to take oath

“The owner of the shrine will immediately be placed on arrest and the shrine will be destroyed.” he said.

The owner of the shrine, one Fatai Adebayo; 34 however admitted owning the shrine but described the piece of stone discovered at his shrine as being used for grinding pepper. Adebayo’s mother, one Toyin Ogunyemi who was also at the premises said his son is not involved in any ritual killing but prescribes traditional healing drugs.

The monarch of Olumosan, Chief Tajudeen Adekunle Muili condemned the discovery and ordered that the shrine be destroyed.