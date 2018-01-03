Red Cross Donates Materials To Orphanage Home

The Nigerian Red Cross (NRC) has donated relief materials to an orphanage home, The Abuja Children Home, located in Karu, in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

Presenting the items to the orphanage home, the secretary general, Nigerian Red Cross, Abubakar Kende explained that the donation is a demonstration that not only people in conflict ravage zones need

support.

Kende stated that the donation was to alleviate the suffering of the children, just as he called on other Nigerians to support the less privilege amongst them.

He revealed that the 100 bags of rice and 100 tubers of yam were donated to the Nigerian Red Cross by the British High Commission for the New Year festivity, to support its humanitarian services.

The secretary general added that the items will be distributed to three orphanage homes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Receiving the items the store keeper of the home, Mr. Ahmed Yahaya thanked the Nigerian Red Cross for the gesture and called on other well meaning Nigeria’s to support the home.

Yahaya said that the donation has settled the aspect of food, but added that the home also needs to cater for the fees and healthcare services to the children.